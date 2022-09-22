Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Advanced Security Group Take Home Three Prestigious Awards From The New Zealand Security Industry Awards

Thursday, 22 September 2022, 5:39 pm
Press Release: Advanced Security Group

Pictured from the left: Nick Kirk, Thomas Lancaster, Brent Corbett, Teresa Seux, Richard Sissons, Sam Wheatley, Mike Marr, Hayden George, Jonathon Welsh, and Brian Stanley.

Advanced Security Group were thrilled to be announced as winners of three top categories at the 50th anniversary of the New Zealand Security Industry Awards, hosted by the New Zealand Security Association.

Advanced Security Group was again recognised as the Security Integrator of the Year for New Zealand, and also took home the award for Outstanding Staff Retention and Staff Development Programme. This latest recognition is the fourth time the business has taken out these two awards.

In his acceptance speech, Hayden George, the General Manager of Advanced Security, commented:

“What I really love about this award is that it recognises all of our people. From the people that are out there doing it day and night, to the people in the office, to the leadership team and to our apprentices.

I’m super proud of our team and what they accomplish day in and day out for our customers. It’s a massive reflection of the great work that our team does.”

Advanced Security Group commends Thomas Lancaster for winning the Security Technician of the Year award, and team members Nick Kirk, Richard Sissons, and Jonathan Welsh for being recognised as finalists in their respective categories.

Our Advanced Group companies, Advanced Security (www.asgl.co.nz), ASG Tech (www.asgtech.co.nz), Cablenet (www.cablenet.co.nz), and IT Engine (www.itengine.co.nz), are incredibly proud of our people, as great teams create great companies.

This year is a special year for Advanced Security with the business celebrating its 20 year anniversary.

Congratulations to all of the finalists and winners across the industry, some amazing people doing amazing things.

We sincerely thank Gary Morrison and the New Zealand Security Association for an incredible event and for all they do to further develop the industry.

About Advanced Security

Advanced Security delivers innovative and highly effective physical electronic security systems across the country. As one of the largest dedicated corporate and industrial electronic security integrators in New Zealand, they have been trusted to secure New Zealand’s most important organisations in corporate, government and industrial sectors, since 2002.

Advanced Security forms part of the Advanced Group, which consists of four businesses; Advanced Security, ASG Technologies, Cablenet, and IT Engine, who are leaders in their respective fields.

As a wholly owned subsidiary of ultimate parent company TPT Group Holdings (NZ) Limited (www.tptgroup.co.nz), Advanced Group are proud to be New Zealand owned, and support Aotearoa with 24 offices across the country.

Advanced Group have dedicated offices in Whangarei, Auckland, Hamilton, Rotorua, Taupo, Tauranga, Napier, Palmerston North, New Plymouth, Whanganui, Wellington, Nelson, Blenheim, Christchurch and Dunedin.

