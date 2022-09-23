Meryn Whitehead Wins 2022 Young Grower Of The Year National Final

Meryn Whitehead, a 28-year-old supervisor at Vailima Orchards, has won the national title of 2022 Young Grower of the Year, held in Nelson.

"It is a real privilege to be named the winner of this year’s competition, especially given the impressive talent on display," says Meryn.

Meryn was one of six contestants that vied for the grand title in a series of practical and theoretical horticulture modules across two-days. The competition encourages young people to take up a career in horticulture as well as celebrating their success in the industry.

Despite being Meryn’s second year entering the competition, she says the experience has been nonetheless valuable.

"It has been an amazing experience that has boosted my confidence, provided networking opportunities and developed my horticulture skills," Meryn says. "Taking part in this event and meeting other passionate growers has reaffirmed my passion for this career and my love of growing.

"Horticulture is such a rewarding industry to be involved in, with so much potential and opportunities for all. I can’t wait for what the next chapter in this industry brings."

HortNZ president, Barry O’Neil, says the calibre of this year’s contestants has been exceptional.

"It’s great to see such multi-talented young people emerging as the horticulture industry’s future leaders," Barry says. "Horticulture has had more than its fair share of challenges over the past couple of years, especially with labour supply, adverse climate events, shipping disruptions, and the increasing cost and complexity of growing.

"These young people are well aware of these challenges and will be the generation who lead our industry through the next phase of this industry’s development.

"They see the potential of our industry to nourish a local and international consumer base that is more conscious of how its food is grown and gets to the table. These young growers are also excited by the career opportunities the New Zealand horticulture industry offers them."

The other 2022 finalists were:

- Sarah Dobson, Pukekohe

- Maatu Akonga, Hawke’s Bay

- Jacob Coombridge, Central Otago

- Maninder Singh, Gisborne

- Laura Schultz, Bay of Plenty.

© Scoop Media

