Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New 20-year Interest-only Home Loan Eases Cashflow Crunch For Property Investors

Friday, 23 September 2022, 12:11 pm
Press Release: Resimac

In a first for property investors in New Zealand, eligible borrowers now have the opportunity to lock in up to 20 years of interest-only payment terms for their residential property investments.

Property lending specialist Resimac has launched its new Cashflow 20 Investor Loan to help professional investors maximise the return on their investments, with mortgages taken out this year benefiting from interest-only repayments until 2042.

The interest-only repayments period is available for a maximum 50 per cent loan to value ratio (LVR). Principal and interest repayments apply to additional lending.

Resimac New Zealand General Manager Luke Jackson said savvy property investors have a long-term lens when assessing property opportunities, but there was a significant gap in the market for loan products that accommodate this future focus.

“Our new Cashflow 20 Investor Loan has been purpose-built to help investors seize opportunities now and build an investment portfolio in a cashflow-effective manner.

“In a climate of uncertainty that has seen banks pull back significantly on their interest-only mortgage options, Resimac is delighted to offer investors a unique product that gives them the predictability of up to 20 years of interest-only payment terms.”

Mr Jackson said the Cashflow 20 Investor Loan was another example of Resimac’s innovative approach to home lending.

Earlier this year, Resimac had its 'fast lane' method of assessing loan applicants validated by the latest changes to the Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act (CCCFA).

“Resimac is solely focused on residential property, so we’re more agile in designing solutions in response to customer demand,” Mr Jackson said.

“As property lending specialists, we think outside the square to create products that fit customers, rather than force customers to fit products.”

A marketing campaign spanning major metropolitan newspapers, digital, social media and radio is underway to support the Cashflow 20 Investor Loan.

Property investors interested in the Cashflow 20 Investor Loan can find out more at https://www.resimac.co.nz/2042vision.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Resimac on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


TradeMe: Housing Supply Skyrockets By Three Quarters In 12 Months
The number of properties for sale across Aotearoa continued to soar last month, jumping a record 76 per cent when compared with August last year, according to the latest Trade Me Property Price Index... More>>


Reserve Bank: Climate Changed – Why Climate Matters To RBNZ
The Reserve Bank of Zealand - Te Pūtea Matua is working with central banks internationally to help increase the resilience of the financial system against the risks of a changing climate... More>>


Air New Zealand: Touches Down In The Big Apple
Air New Zealand touched down at John F. Kennedy International Airport today, marking the first of its non-stop flights connecting the city of sails and the city that never sleeps... More>>


Reserve Bank: Our Transformation As A Modern Prudential Regulator
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua has been evolving to meet the increased expectations placed on us as a modern central bank and prudential regulator, Deputy Governor Christian Hawkesby says in a speech published today... More>>

InternetNZ: .nz Is A Trusted Domain Of Choice For Businesses And Consumers In Aotearoa
New research, released today by InternetNZ, shows that .nz remains the most trusted domain for New Zealanders and their online presence... More>>


Statistics: GDP Increases 1.7 Percent In June 2022 Quarter
Gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 1.7 percent in the June 2022 quarter, following a 0.2 percent fall in the March 2022 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 