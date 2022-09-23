Auckland Transport’s Annual Report Released

Auckland Transport has released its Annual Report for the 2021/22 financial year, highlighting strong project delivery and a robust financial result despite the significant challenges Auckland faced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Public transport patronage started the year at about 75% of pre-COVID levels, but was hit by the August 2021 lockdown, stabilising at about 59% of pre-COVID levels by June 2022.

Despite the significant impacts of COVID-19 on operations and revenue, AT’s surplus before tax was only $6.7 million lower than budget after excluding non-operational items.

Over the course of the year AT delivered 80% of its capital programme, which was a remarkable result given the significant challenges the Delta and subsequent Omicron outbreaks contributed to public engagement, project consenting, procurement and construction supply chains.

AT Board Chair Adrienne Young-Cooper says AT remained agile and adaptive throughout the year, navigating an increasingly challenging and complex environment.

“Our results are pleasing given budgets were set on the assumption Auckland would be in Alert Level 1 for the full financial year and the negative impact of Covid-19 on operating revenues and the impact of inflation on operating costs,” Mrs Young-Cooper says.

“We have made progress to address climate change, however the scale and urgency of change needed means we must work together with government, businesses, mana whenua and communities to do our part in this global challenge.”

AT Interim Chief Executive Mark Lambert says he’s very proud of how AT negotiated the challenges of the year while providing the best services possible for Aucklanders.

“Covid-19 has created an opportunity for AT to think, plan and deliver differently,” Mr Lambert says.

“We remain focussed on keeping Auckland moving and steering our transport thinking towards moving Aucklanders rather than just moving vehicles.

“We’re embarking on a Network Recast to provide more consistent and higher frequency services, enhancing our network design toward local hubs, progressing our safety strategy, embedding our sustainable procurement practises and improving accessibility for all.”

