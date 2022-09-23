Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Auckland Transport’s Annual Report Released

Friday, 23 September 2022, 2:18 pm
Press Release: Auckland Transport

Auckland Transport has released its Annual Report for the 2021/22 financial year, highlighting strong project delivery and a robust financial result despite the significant challenges Auckland faced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Public transport patronage started the year at about 75% of pre-COVID levels, but was hit by the August 2021 lockdown, stabilising at about 59% of pre-COVID levels by June 2022.

Despite the significant impacts of COVID-19 on operations and revenue, AT’s surplus before tax was only $6.7 million lower than budget after excluding non-operational items.

Over the course of the year AT delivered 80% of its capital programme, which was a remarkable result given the significant challenges the Delta and subsequent Omicron outbreaks contributed to public engagement, project consenting, procurement and construction supply chains.

AT Board Chair Adrienne Young-Cooper says AT remained agile and adaptive throughout the year, navigating an increasingly challenging and complex environment.

“Our results are pleasing given budgets were set on the assumption Auckland would be in Alert Level 1 for the full financial year and the negative impact of Covid-19 on operating revenues and the impact of inflation on operating costs,” Mrs Young-Cooper says.

“We have made progress to address climate change, however the scale and urgency of change needed means we must work together with government, businesses, mana whenua and communities to do our part in this global challenge.”

AT Interim Chief Executive Mark Lambert says he’s very proud of how AT negotiated the challenges of the year while providing the best services possible for Aucklanders.

“Covid-19 has created an opportunity for AT to think, plan and deliver differently,” Mr Lambert says.

“We remain focussed on keeping Auckland moving and steering our transport thinking towards moving Aucklanders rather than just moving vehicles.

“We’re embarking on a Network Recast to provide more consistent and higher frequency services, enhancing our network design toward local hubs, progressing our safety strategy, embedding our sustainable procurement practises and improving accessibility for all.”

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Auckland Transport on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


TradeMe: Housing Supply Skyrockets By Three Quarters In 12 Months
The number of properties for sale across Aotearoa continued to soar last month, jumping a record 76 per cent when compared with August last year, according to the latest Trade Me Property Price Index... More>>


Reserve Bank: Climate Changed – Why Climate Matters To RBNZ
The Reserve Bank of Zealand - Te Pūtea Matua is working with central banks internationally to help increase the resilience of the financial system against the risks of a changing climate... More>>


Air New Zealand: Touches Down In The Big Apple
Air New Zealand touched down at John F. Kennedy International Airport today, marking the first of its non-stop flights connecting the city of sails and the city that never sleeps... More>>


Reserve Bank: Our Transformation As A Modern Prudential Regulator
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua has been evolving to meet the increased expectations placed on us as a modern central bank and prudential regulator, Deputy Governor Christian Hawkesby says in a speech published today... More>>

InternetNZ: .nz Is A Trusted Domain Of Choice For Businesses And Consumers In Aotearoa
New research, released today by InternetNZ, shows that .nz remains the most trusted domain for New Zealanders and their online presence... More>>


Statistics: GDP Increases 1.7 Percent In June 2022 Quarter
Gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 1.7 percent in the June 2022 quarter, following a 0.2 percent fall in the March 2022 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 