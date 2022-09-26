Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Trucking Industry Faces Ongoing COVID-19 Wellbeing Challenges

Monday, 26 September 2022, 6:55 am
Press Release: la Ara Aotearoa Transporting New Zealand

The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the work-life and wellbeing of 60 per cent of trucking company owners, who are experiencing increased levels of stress and anxiety, financial pressure, and fatigue and tiredness. About 60 per cent of truck drivers also say the pandemic has affected their mental health negatively.

These are among the findings of Ia Ara Aotearoa Transporting New Zealand’s wellness survey, which highlights the sustained pressure that the road freight industry has been operating under for the past couple of years.

Steady levels of reported fatigue and tiredness, about 40 per cent for both employers and employees, is concerning.

"The trucking industry helped carry New Zealand through our COVID-19 response by keeping shelves stocked and maintaining essential supply chains. Doing this while negotiating lockdowns, economic uncertainty and staffing challenges has clearly posed wellbeing challenges for operators," says Transporting New Zealand Chief Executive Nick Leggett.

"Heading into Mental Health Awareness Week, we were pleased to see that trucking companies are generally providing good support to their workers, with employees rating the assistance provided a 7 out of 10. Negative wellbeing impacts have also lessened for both employers and employees as we moved through the pandemic.

"While our survey shows trucking businesses did a great job with updating health and safety policies and processes, providing clears communication and guidance to staff, and ensuring PPE availability, there is always room for improvement."

The wellness survey was part of Transporting New Zealand’s ongoing COVID-19 Response Project, that will provide practical help and resources to their members and the wider road freight industry. The Project also complements Mental Health Awareness Week, that begins on September 26.

"Transporting New Zealand has launched a suite of wellbeing resources on its website, and will be promoting practical steps that road freight operators can take to maximise their mental health and business resilience," says Leggett. "We will also continue to advocate for greater industry support from government to ensure our operators can operate sustainable, safe and successful businesses."

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from la Ara Aotearoa Transporting New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Commerce Commission: THL Cleared To Acquire Apollo Subject To Divestment
The Commerce Commission has granted clearance for THL Group (Australia) Pty Limited (THL), a subsidiary of Tourism Holdings Limited, to acquire 100% of the shares in Apollo Tourism & Leisure Limited (Apollo) (Proposed Acquisition)... More>>



TradeMe: Housing Supply Skyrockets By Three Quarters In 12 Months
The number of properties for sale across Aotearoa continued to soar last month, jumping a record 76 per cent when compared with August last year, according to the latest Trade Me Property Price Index... More>>


Reserve Bank: Climate Changed – Why Climate Matters To RBNZ
The Reserve Bank of Zealand - Te Pūtea Matua is working with central banks internationally to help increase the resilience of the financial system against the risks of a changing climate... More>>


Banking Ombudsman: Frustration Over Cancelling Recurring Payments Prompts Guide Update
The Banking Ombudsman Scheme says more people using debit or credit cards for recurring payments for online subscriptions are experiencing difficulty cancelling payments, prompting it to update its guide on credit and debit cards... More>>


Reserve Bank: Our Transformation As A Modern Prudential Regulator
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua has been evolving to meet the increased expectations placed on us as a modern central bank and prudential regulator, Deputy Governor Christian Hawkesby says in a speech published today... More>>

InternetNZ: .nz Is A Trusted Domain Of Choice For Businesses And Consumers In Aotearoa
New research, released today by InternetNZ, shows that .nz remains the most trusted domain for New Zealanders and their online presence... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 