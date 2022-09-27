Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

DHL Express Announces Annual Price Adjustments For 2023

Tuesday, 27 September 2022, 12:05 pm
Press Release: DHL Express NZ

Auckland, New Zealand, September 23, 2022: DHL Express, the world’s leading international express services provider, announced price adjustments today that will take effect on January 1, 2023. The increase in New Zealand will be 7.9%.

“So far, 2022 has been another turbulent year with a volatile market environment challenging global trade. However, we have proven our ability to offer stable and reliable services to our customers globally,” said Mark Foy, Managing Director, DHL Express New Zealand & Pacific Islands. “With the annual price adjustment, we are able to invest in our infrastructure and technology to ensure resilient, sustainable, and world-class customer solutions. It includes state-of-the-art aircraft and vehicles, expanding our hubs and gateways to meet increasing customer demand, and investing in green and more sustainable solutions, such as Sustainable Aviation Fuel and electric vehicles.”

Prices are adjusted on an annual basis by DHL Express, taking into consideration inflation and currency dynamics as well as administrative costs related to regulatory and security measures. These measures are being regularly updated by national and international authorities in each of the more than 220 countries and territories that DHL Express serves. Depending on local conditions, price adjustments will vary from country to country, and will apply to all customers where contracts allow.

A limited number of optional services and surcharges will be adjusted as well and for more information, visit http://mydhl.express.dhl/nz.

