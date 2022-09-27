Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Unemployed West Aucklanders Lining Up To Work For Costco

Tuesday, 27 September 2022, 1:22 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Social Development

More than 40 unemployed West Aucklanders have secured jobs at Costco’s new megastore in Westgate - which opens tomorrow.

The Ministry of Social Development (MSD) has worked alongside Costco to help it find some of the right people to staff its first New Zealand store.

Located in Gunton Drive, Westgate, the Costco megastore has employed 44 MSD clients in both full- and part-time positions, predominately in warehousing and product demonstrator roles.

MSD Regional Commissioner, Auckland North-West, Glenn Mckay says the Ministry has worked closely with Costco since April, to help it find employees that suited the business.

"Costco provides opportunities for people who want to build a career in merchandising and warehouse operation," says Glenn. "It’s great for job seekers seeking a career path, especially those who live locally and prefer to work in the area."

Glenn says MSD offers a free recruitment service to help employers fill their vacancies. Industries like retail, construction and business support are all regular users of MSD’s employment services in West Auckland.

"Helping people find and keep employment is a key focus of MSD," he says. "Our work brokers make a point of learning as much as they can about an employer’s business, so they can match them with a suitable job seeker."

"We’re encouraged by the continuing high numbers of people moving off a benefit and into paid employment nationally. The three months to June saw 26,334 cancellations of benefit as people moved into work, including 8444 people who had been receiving a main benefit for more than a year.

"In the Auckland region, there were 7725 cancellations of benefit as people moved into work in the three months to June."

