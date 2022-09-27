Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Say Aloe To My Little Friend! Ecostore Introduces A Competition To Help Customers Upcycle And Plant This Spring

Tuesday, 27 September 2022, 2:28 pm
Press Release: Ecostore

New Zealand sustainability leader, ecostore is running an ‘Upcycle and Plant to be in to win’ competition, asking families to upcycle ecostore containers into beautiful planter pots for New World Little Garden seedlings just in time for the school holidays.

Ecostore, partnering with New World Little Garden, are challenging crafty Kiwis across New Zealand to turn their ecostore containers into pretty planters for a chance to win one of three family experience vouchers, such as educational tours, ziplining, to sailing cruises, all supporting local businesses, each worth $499 – sow great!

The original seed of ecostore was planted at an ecovillage in Northland, New Zealand in 1993. Like growing a plant, ecostore’s business has been growing over the last 25 years, and today, the brand is all clover the world in ten markets. From the original seed of household cleaners, the brand now also creates, dish, laundry, body care, skincare, baby care and oral care products at its carbonzero certified factory in Auckland, New Zealand. But the eco-brand will never forget its roots!

For the ‘Upcycle & Plant and be in to win’ competition, ecostore is asking families to turn their beautifully shaped containers into pretty planters. Clean and reuse any ecostore container to decorate and fill with New World Little Garden seedlings to upcycle and win.

Like all plants, ecostore plastic containers capture carbon too. Across the entire range, ecostore plastic containers are made from a mix of locally sourced recycled plastic and sugarcane - as sugarcane grows, it removes carbon from the atmosphere. Since moving to sugar plastic in 2014, ecostore has captured 7,676 tonnes (and counting) of carbon from being released into the air.

Kathryn Avery, sustainability brand manager for ecostore, says, “We want to encourage our green-fingered customers to get gardening with New World’s Little Garden. Upcycle any of our containers into a beautiful planter pot, plant your favourite New World Little Garden seedling in and lettuce know by entering the draw. The competition is open till mid-October so get a twiggle on!”

New World Little Garden seedlings are available in stores now with 24 vegetables and herbs to collect and grow. Customers can get a free seedling kit with every $40 they spend in store or online.

It’s fun and easy to enter the ‘Upcycle and Plant and be in to win’ competition, just submit a photo of an upcycled ecostore planter at https://ecostore.com/nz/littlegarden and go into the draw to win one of three family experience vouchers, each worth $499. The competition is open until October 16, with winners announced on October 18 and contacted via email or phone.

For more information:

For more information, to upload your photo, a how to video, check out what you could win, instructions, and FAQ’s, visit ecostore Little Garden competition: https://ecostore.com/nz/littlegarden.

Download imagery and videos for ecostore ‘Upcycle and Plant and be in to win’ competition.

For more information on New World Little Garden, visit: www.newworld.co.nz/littlegarden.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ecostore on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


CTU: Launches Its Consultation On An Economic Development Strategy For New Zealand
NZCTU Economist Craig Renney said “We’re arriving at a turning point in New Zealand’s economic history. We need a new economic strategy that reflects our collective goals and aspirations... More>>



Commerce Commission: THL Cleared To Acquire Apollo Subject To Divestment
The Commerce Commission has granted clearance for THL Group (Australia) Pty Limited (THL), a subsidiary of Tourism Holdings Limited, to acquire 100% of the shares in Apollo Tourism & Leisure Limited (Apollo) (Proposed Acquisition)... More>>



TradeMe: Housing Supply Skyrockets By Three Quarters In 12 Months
The number of properties for sale across Aotearoa continued to soar last month, jumping a record 76 per cent when compared with August last year, according to the latest Trade Me Property Price Index... More>>



LAWA: Scientists Release Monitoring Results For 1,727 River And Lake Sites Across New Zealand
The health of monitored freshwater sites across New Zealand and how it is changing over time has been revealed by the Land, Air, Water Aotearoa (LAWA) project today. LAWA Lake Science Lead Dr Jane Groom said everyone can freely check the results of freshwater monitoring in their region... More>>


Banking Ombudsman: Frustration Over Cancelling Recurring Payments Prompts Guide Update
The Banking Ombudsman Scheme says more people using debit or credit cards for recurring payments for online subscriptions are experiencing difficulty cancelling payments, prompting it to update its guide on credit and debit cards... More>>


Reserve Bank: Our Transformation As A Modern Prudential Regulator
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua has been evolving to meet the increased expectations placed on us as a modern central bank and prudential regulator, Deputy Governor Christian Hawkesby says in a speech published today... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 