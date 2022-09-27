Say Aloe To My Little Friend! Ecostore Introduces A Competition To Help Customers Upcycle And Plant This Spring

New Zealand sustainability leader, ecostore is running an ‘Upcycle and Plant to be in to win’ competition, asking families to upcycle ecostore containers into beautiful planter pots for New World Little Garden seedlings just in time for the school holidays.

Ecostore, partnering with New World Little Garden, are challenging crafty Kiwis across New Zealand to turn their ecostore containers into pretty planters for a chance to win one of three family experience vouchers, such as educational tours, ziplining, to sailing cruises, all supporting local businesses, each worth $499 – sow great!

The original seed of ecostore was planted at an ecovillage in Northland, New Zealand in 1993. Like growing a plant, ecostore’s business has been growing over the last 25 years, and today, the brand is all clover the world in ten markets. From the original seed of household cleaners, the brand now also creates, dish, laundry, body care, skincare, baby care and oral care products at its carbonzero certified factory in Auckland, New Zealand. But the eco-brand will never forget its roots!

For the ‘Upcycle & Plant and be in to win’ competition, ecostore is asking families to turn their beautifully shaped containers into pretty planters. Clean and reuse any ecostore container to decorate and fill with New World Little Garden seedlings to upcycle and win.

Like all plants, ecostore plastic containers capture carbon too. Across the entire range, ecostore plastic containers are made from a mix of locally sourced recycled plastic and sugarcane - as sugarcane grows, it removes carbon from the atmosphere. Since moving to sugar plastic in 2014, ecostore has captured 7,676 tonnes (and counting) of carbon from being released into the air.

Kathryn Avery, sustainability brand manager for ecostore, says, “We want to encourage our green-fingered customers to get gardening with New World’s Little Garden. Upcycle any of our containers into a beautiful planter pot, plant your favourite New World Little Garden seedling in and lettuce know by entering the draw. The competition is open till mid-October so get a twiggle on!”

New World Little Garden seedlings are available in stores now with 24 vegetables and herbs to collect and grow. Customers can get a free seedling kit with every $40 they spend in store or online.

It’s fun and easy to enter the ‘Upcycle and Plant and be in to win’ competition, just submit a photo of an upcycled ecostore planter at https://ecostore.com/nz/littlegarden and go into the draw to win one of three family experience vouchers, each worth $499. The competition is open until October 16, with winners announced on October 18 and contacted via email or phone.

For more information:

For more information, to upload your photo, a how to video, check out what you could win, instructions, and FAQ’s, visit ecostore Little Garden competition: https://ecostore.com/nz/littlegarden.

Download imagery and videos for ecostore ‘Upcycle and Plant and be in to win’ competition.

For more information on New World Little Garden, visit: www.newworld.co.nz/littlegarden.

