Increased RSE Cap Will Help Wine Industry Meet Seasonal Work Peaks

New Zealand Winegrowers welcomes the announcement today that the Government has increased the RSE cap to 19,000, providing 3000 additional places.

“The availability of skilled seasonal workers continues to be a critical concern for many growers and wineries. The announcement today will help the New Zealand wine industry to plan with more certainty to meet seasonal work peaks, and ensure we can continue to make premium quality wine. This decision will benefit Pacific workers, their families, and our wine regions,” says Philip Gregan, CEO of New Zealand Winegrowers.

“There are very clear requirements for all accredited employers regarding accommodation, and pastoral care. As an industry we expect these are upheld, as a minimum. It is a privilege to have this scheme, to enable our industry to meet our seasonal work peaks, and RSE employees must be provided with fair and ethical working conditions - anything less is unacceptable.”

“This increase recognises the Government’s confidence in the scheme, and the confidence they have in the primary industries to get this right, and give RSE workers the experience they deserve. This is a responsibility that will not be taken lightly.”

“We would like to thank Minister of Immigration, Michael Woods for the very constructive approach he has taken to our discussions on this issue.”

New Zealand Winegrowers is focused on working with the Government to review, and improve, the RSE scheme, for the benefit of all stakeholders.

“For 15 years, the government-run RSE scheme has provided significant social and economic benefits to our Pacific neighbours and its people, and New Zealand. We will be working with Government and across the sector to ensure that this scheme is the best it can be for all parties involved, and can continue for the next 15 years, and beyond.”

