Mitsubishi Outlander Becomes 2nd Most Sold Car In NZ

If there's one thing no one can argue about, it's that Kiwis have a long-standing love affair with SUVs. It might be due to our rural roots, the practical nature of these sports utility vehicles, or the fact that they make us feel safe on the road. Whatever the reason, there's no doubt that our collective love of SUVs is bound to be one that will not be extinguished anytime soon.

It's no secret that the last couple of years has posed a particular challenge in the automobile industry. An unprecedented global pandemic brought supply chains to a grinding halt, with effects that continue to ripple through the industry to this day. To further muddy the waters, there has been a myriad of changes in New Zealand that have affected our car-buying habits.

New Zealanders have had the rug pulled out from under them in trying to figure out what their next vehicle to buy should be!

The Clean Car Discount

One of the first major changes was a government initiative to push the adoption of low emission and electric vehicles. Known as the Clean Car Standard, the main drive behind the initiative was to help New Zealand lower its carbon footprint and strive toward our country's 2050 emission targets. Part of this plan was the Clean Car Discount Scheme. Starting on 1 July 2021, the Clean Car Discount incentivised Kiwis to buy low emission and electric vehicles by offering a cash incentive for vehicles with new NZ registrations. This applied to both new and used imports as long as it was a new NZ registration. With over $8000 (incl. GST) available as a rebate for a new zero-emission vehicle, and a tiered system of payouts to include both lower emission and used imports, the incentive has been highly effective in getting people to reconsider their buying decisions.

Emission Taxes

Juxtaposed against the Clean Car Discount is an additional tax being applied on vehicles that exceed certain C02 thresholds. This tax is generally being applied to larger SUVs and 4WDs that have been traditionally very popular in New Zealand. The effect of this tax is to raise the overall cost of these types of vehicles, which in turn will lead to a reduction in their popularity.

The Current Landscape For Vehicle Sales in New Zealand

The final blow to sales in the automotive industry has been the current economic climate, with the cost of living increasing as well as fuel prices reaching an all-time high earlier this year. Between this, the Clean Car Standard and the new emission penalties, vehicle sales have taken a major hit across the board. In July, the Motor Industry Association (MIA) reported that new passenger car and SUV registrations were down a whopping 19.4% in comparison to the previous year - and it gets even worse when looking at commercial vehicles, with new registrations being down an eye-watering 39.8%.

Due to all these pressures mounting on the automotive industry, registrations were down 26.3% for the year.

Mitsubishi Outlander Leading the Charge into a Brighter Future for Sales

It isn't all doom and gloom as we are starting to see a major market correction in the industry with positive projections for the future. As we see the market begin to recover from the pandemic supply chain issues, the Mitsubishi Outlander has had an incredible year in making its presence known across the extremely competitive mid size SUV market.

Compact SUVs make up a significant chunk of our market, making up 21% of sales for July 2022. Given the saturated nature of this segment, the Mitsubishi Outlander figures have stood out from the crowd, reaffirming New Zealander's love for this iconic SUV. The Outlander saw an incredible 125.4% increase in sales, gaining a significant 5% market share this YTD. With 6,508 units sold, the Outlander has positioned itself as the second top-selling SUV in the past year and has been standing on the top three podia every single month.

Given the challenging market conditions, Mitsubishi deserves the tip of our hat for navigating such unprecedented times.

Why Do New Zealanders Love the Mitsubishi Outlander?

Mitsubishi has a long history of listening to market conditions and adapting to them well ahead of time. Every iteration of the Outlander has not only learnt from the shortcomings of the previous model but has done a great job at predicting future market conditions. This approach to future-proofing all models of the Outlander has served the brand well, and the Next Gen Mitsubishi Outlander is no exception.

Firstly, Mitsubishi was ready for the Clean Car Discount. While there was no way of knowing that such a scheme would exist, what should be noted is with a worldwide conversation happening about carbon emissions, there was bound to be legislation introduced. Mitsubishi has been at the forefront of EV and PHEV technology since its inception, and the release of the Next Generation Mitsubishi PHEV is evidence of that. It has been a statement from the company that they take their electric vehicle technology very seriously, and New Zealanders are listening. The Next Gen Outlander PHEV sits perfectly in line with the PHEV requirements for the Clean Car Discount, from price through to emissions, while outperforming most of its competitors in its class with its larger batter,y 800km+ of combined range and 87km EV range. The already competitive pricing of the Outlander combined with the Clean Car Discount has made Mitsubishi's flagship PHEV hard to ignore for almost any SUV lover - even for those dipping their toes into PHEV technology for the first time.

The Mitsubishi Outlander is also a perfect complement to the kiwi lifestyle. As our country still blurs the line between natural paradise and metropolitan hotspot, finding a vehicle that can adapt to a range of environments is ideal. A vehicle that can act as a daily runner, getting the whole whanau where ever they need to go with its 7 seats or heading out on an adventure with the boat in tow over unsealed roads to our local coastline, the Mitsubishi Outlander has you covered - and it has done this without triggering the new emissions tax. Performance and comfort all in one package at an incredibly competitive price point.

