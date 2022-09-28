Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Food Delivery - And Click & Collect - In Demand In Deep South

Wednesday, 28 September 2022, 1:20 pm
Press Release: Menulog

Takeaway orders in Invercargill are booming since New Zealand’s southern-most city got its first food delivery service.

According to new data from online food delivery platform Menulog, orders in Invercargill increased by 141% since June last year, with a noticeable spike in demand for convenience items.

While traditional takeaway meals such as cheeseburgers, milkshakes, and Big Mac® Combos are popular, southerners are also ordering convenience items for delivery and pick up, including everything from pies to bread and milk.

Convenience store Night ‘n Day, which has four outlets in Invercargill, has seen significant increases in both delivery and click and collect orders since the region has had access to a delivery platform.

Until the first half of 2021, Invercargill did not have an online food delivery service. When Menulog started operating in the city, giving customers the option of click and collect or having food delivered to their door, orders ramped up dramatically from June onwards.

Night ‘n Day Managing Director, Matthew Lane, says three of Invercargill’s stores consistently appear in the chain’s weekly top 10 performing outlets, with Elles Rd holding the top spot in sales for the year to date.

“From Night ‘n Day not having any delivery presence in Invercargill at all prior to this period, it’s pretty great stuff for us that shows there is huge demand for delivery services in the city.”

For Night ‘n Day, which has 57 stores around the country making it the third largest groceries operator, online ordering with delivery and pick up options for customers has helped support the company’s significant growth.

“For customers, it’s simply about giving them greater choice and providing a service that makes their life easier. Invercargill is a great example of how food delivery can help a business to grow, reach new customers, and make convenience food even more convenient.”

Menulog Commercial Director Rory Murphy says food delivery and click and collect provides businesses with multiple options to provide a better service for their customers.

“Food delivery opens restaurants and outlets such as Night ‘n Day up to a new customer base while giving existing customers the option to buy and enjoy delicious food or convenience items from the comfort of their home.”

Since June, the number of restaurant partners and convenience stores on the platform in Southland has increased by 433%.

Murphy says Menulog is committed to helping restaurants grow order demand and provide greater choice for customers right across the country.

“We are already in 87 cities and towns across the country and we have a real focus on growing our platform regionally to provide delivery and ordering options for customers in even more centres around New Zealand.

“The increase in orders in Southland and Invercargill highlights how Kiwis continue to support their favourite local restaurants and businesses delivering delicious food to their communities.”

The local Southland increases correspond with the national trend showing the significant rise in orders of convenience food and products, including everything from kebabs to Quick-Eze.

