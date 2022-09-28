Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Avaya To Demonstrate 'Innovation Without Disruption' Enabling Seamless Customer & Employee Experiences At GITEX Global

Wednesday, 28 September 2022
Press Release: Avaya

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA), a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, today announced its participation at the 2022 edition of GITEX Global, where the company will demonstrate solutions to help its customers simplify and speed up innovation and efficiencies in delivering exceptional experiences without disrupting their operations.

Throughout the week of the event, Avaya will show how organisations can harness cloud innovation to improve business resilience amidst today’s challenges to operations, from global supply chain issues to staffing shortages.

Attendees will experience this “innovation without disruption” theme through a range of vertical-specific use cases that demonstrate how the Avaya OneCloud™ experience platform can enable organisations to deliver seamless customer and employee experiences without the need for wholesale technology refreshes that disrupt existing operations.

“Organisations are competing in an experience economy, and they need advanced features and capabilities to deliver the experiences that their customers and employees demand. But they also need a migration path to rolling out these capabilities that does not involve the disruptive ripping and replacing of existing technology,” said Nidal Abou-Ltaif, President, Avaya International. “With the Avaya OneCloud platform and its extensive partner ecosystem, we can deliver cloud-based capabilities over the top of existing infrastructure, which is extremely important to our customers.”

At GITEX 2022, Avaya will showcase how “Innovation Without Disruption” enables organisations to roll out advanced capabilities to address customer and employee needs – while safeguarding the stability of their existing operations.

The use cases being demonstrated on Avaya’s stand at GITEX include:

  • Metaverse as a channel: Building the link between the metaverse and the real world, this concept makes it easier for organisations to make investments in the UAE – using the metaverse as a communications channel between contact center agents and customers.
  • Digital customer journey: Enabling companies to digitally onboard customers – starting from a social media advertisement, moving to AI-powered chat over social media, to finally selling a holiday.
  • Proactive relationship management: Using advanced collaboration features to better manage client relationships, as well as outbound capabilities for upselling and AI-powered biometrics for authentication.
  • AI and analytics: Showing how organisations can use facial biometrics, chatbots, speech analytics, and conversational AI to improve the customer experience.
  • Public safety: Smart dispatching solutions and mass notifications, combined with Internet of Things integrations, to enable safer cities.

Avaya will also host a number of technology partners at GITEX, highlighting the breadth and depth of the Avaya OneCloud ecosystem to elevate employee and customer experiences with minimal disruption.

“Our common objective is to support our customers in their digital transformation, providing all capabilities needed to make everything connect,” said Rukmini Glanard, EVP Global Sales, Services and Marketing at Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, an exhibiting partner powering the Avaya stand. “At GITEX 2022, we will showcase our strong partnership with Avaya. Looking to the future, we are collaborating to deliver new value and services to our respective customers thanks to the tailored vertical solutions we are building together.”

Uniphore, another exhibiting partner, will have its conversational AI and automation platform woven into the Avaya demonstrations on display, showcasing solutions that unlock the value of every conversation.

“Our comprehensive conversational AI and automation platform offers robust capabilities in conversational AI, emotional AI, robotic process automation (RPA) and knowledge AI, all to empower businesses to derive the most value from enterprise conversations,” said Gokul Gopalakrishnan, Senior Vice President & Business Head, Asia at Uniphore.

“Joining forces with Avaya, we’re able to deliver our solutions across a flexible experience platform, ultimately resulting in a better customer experiences and long-term customer loyalty.”

Verint, an exhibiting partner on the Avaya stand, will demonstrate advanced, AI-powered capabilities that supercharge the efficiency of the contact center and back-office staff.

Verint’s John Bourne, Senior Vice President, Global Channels and Alliances, said, “At GITEX 2022, we’ll continue to showcase our strong partnership with Avaya, through innovative solutions targeted at the contact center and back-office. Together, we are uniquely positioned to deliver AI-based solutions that improve customer and workforce experiences while balancing operational efficiency.”

Avaya’s presence at GITEX Global comes in partnership with Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, Uniphore, Verint Systems, GS Lab, Imperium, Konnect Insights, LumenVox, Nectar, Sestek and TOPAZ. Visit Avaya at its stand in Zabeel Hall, at Dubai World Trade Centre between October 10 and 14, 2022.

