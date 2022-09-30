Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Big Salaries Lead To $30 Million Payroll Blowout In Auckland Council

Friday, 30 September 2022, 5:18 pm
Press Release: Auckland Ratepayers' Alliance

The Auckland Ratepayers’ Alliance says the number of Auckland Council staff paid more than $200,000 has increased by 32% since the year ended 30 June 2021.

On Friday, Auckland Council published the 2022 Annual Report including Financial Statements for the 12 months to 30 June 2022. Total employee benefits (including salaries and wages) increased from $963 million to $1.1 billion – which was $30 million overbudget.

Analysis by the Ratepayers’ Alliance has found that the number of Auckland Council staff paid salaries of $200,000 or higher increased by 32% from 74 to 98. However, this number excluded staff employed by Council-Controlled Organisations (CCOs). When CCOs were included, the number of staff paid $200,000 or higher was 257 in 2022, up 28.5% from 200.

These numbers include at least 44 staff within the Auckland Council Group earning more than Mayor Phil Goff, whose remuneration totaled $307,385 in 2022. 

Ratepayers’ Alliance spokesman Josh Van Veen said, “It is telling that despite massive redundancies in customer and community services during the pandemic, the number of senior staff has continued to grow.”

“Auckland Council spin-doctors claim that the $30 million payroll blowout is due to overtime, and the cost imposed by COVID-19 restrictions. But it is more likely to do with the fat-cat salaries of those who hold the purse strings.”

The Ratepayers’ Alliance welcomes a proposal by leading mayoral candidate Wayne Brown to reduce the salaries of those earning more than $300,000 by 30% and is calling on Efeso Collins to also back it.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Auckland Ratepayers' Alliance on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


KiwiRail: Steady Progress In Challenging Times
KiwiRail has recorded an operating surplus of $133.9m for the year ending 30 June 2022. “This is a creditable result given the difficult conditions in FY22... More>>




Xero: Kiwi Small Business Sales, Jobs Up In August 2022
Xero, the global small business platform, today released its Xero Small Business Index for August 2022, revealing green shoots in Aotearoa’s small business community after subdued sales through winter... More>>



BusinessNZ: NZ Economy: Caution Signs Ahead
The latest BusinessNZ Planning Forecast reveals a subdued 24 months of economic growth ahead, despite recent improved signs of activity.
The forecast for the September 2022 quarter shows there is still plenty of risk both at home and abroad... More>>


BNZ: Completes Sale Of BNZ Life
Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) has completed the sale of NAB Group’s New Zealand life insurance business, BNZ Life, to Partners Life, settling the transaction today... More>>

FMA: MBIE Releases Consultations On Regulations And Fees For Conduct Of Financial Institutions Regime
The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) - Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko notes two consultations by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) on incentives regulations and proposed licensing fees... More>>

LAWA: Scientists Release Monitoring Results For 1,727 River And Lake Sites Across New Zealand
The health of monitored freshwater sites across New Zealand and how it is changing over time has been revealed by the Land, Air, Water Aotearoa (LAWA) project today. LAWA Lake Science Lead Dr Jane Groom said everyone can freely check the results of freshwater monitoring in their region... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 