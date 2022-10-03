Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

ILANZ PR: In-house Lawyers Conference Comes To Christchurch

Monday, 3 October 2022, 10:17 am
Press Release: New Zealand Law Society

Ōtautahi Christchurch is playing host to the 34 th In-house Lawyers Association of New Zealand (ILANZ)’s annual conference this week, drawing in big name speakers including Dame Sophie Pascoe, Craig Hudson and Dr Paul Wood.

"Over the past few years we have all had to quickly adapt to an evolving environment and this has presented a lot of professional and personal challenges and reshaped our priorities," says ILANZ President Grant Pritchard.

"We don’t often think about how we can be our best selves. We want this kaupapa to support our members to flourish and thrive at work and in life. In that spirit, this year’s theme is "Whakapuāwai - Flourish."

Hosted by Wilhelmina Shrimpton, this conference provides the opportunity to canvass a wide range of issues relevant to in-house lawyers - from legal to practice management and soft skills sessions. The ILANZ conference is well-known for its mix of inspirational speakers, great topics and its focus on in-house legal best practice.

"Holding our 34 th annual conference in Christchurch provides the in-house lawyer profession the opportunity to come together, to share experiences and to learn from experts about bettering ourselves and the wider profession," says Grant.

The ILANZ conference will run on the 5 th and 6 th of October at Te Pae Christchurch Convention Centre.

ILANZ is a section of the New Zealand Law Society and was established in 1987 to meet the professional needs of in-house lawyers, including practice-sharing, networking and professional development. ILANZ has approximately 3,400 members who make up 28% of the legal profession and draws from lawyers working in the private sector, public sector, not-for-profit and other organisations.

Editors note: Media wishing to attend and cover the conference should contact ILANZ Membership Services Coordinator, Brianna Smith: brianna.smith@lawsociety.org.nz

More details regarding the conference can be found

here:

https://ilanz.org/conference-22/programme-2022/

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Law Society on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


KiwiRail: Steady Progress In Challenging Times
KiwiRail has recorded an operating surplus of $133.9m for the year ending 30 June 2022. “This is a creditable result given the difficult conditions in FY22... More>>




Xero: Kiwi Small Business Sales, Jobs Up In August 2022
Xero, the global small business platform, today released its Xero Small Business Index for August 2022, revealing green shoots in Aotearoa’s small business community after subdued sales through winter... More>>



BusinessNZ: NZ Economy: Caution Signs Ahead
The latest BusinessNZ Planning Forecast reveals a subdued 24 months of economic growth ahead, despite recent improved signs of activity.
The forecast for the September 2022 quarter shows there is still plenty of risk both at home and abroad... More>>


BNZ: Completes Sale Of BNZ Life
Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) has completed the sale of NAB Group’s New Zealand life insurance business, BNZ Life, to Partners Life, settling the transaction today... More>>

FMA: MBIE Releases Consultations On Regulations And Fees For Conduct Of Financial Institutions Regime
The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) - Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko notes two consultations by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) on incentives regulations and proposed licensing fees... More>>

LAWA: Scientists Release Monitoring Results For 1,727 River And Lake Sites Across New Zealand
The health of monitored freshwater sites across New Zealand and how it is changing over time has been revealed by the Land, Air, Water Aotearoa (LAWA) project today. LAWA Lake Science Lead Dr Jane Groom said everyone can freely check the results of freshwater monitoring in their region... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 