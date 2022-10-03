ILANZ PR: In-house Lawyers Conference Comes To Christchurch

Ōtautahi Christchurch is playing host to the 34 th In-house Lawyers Association of New Zealand (ILANZ)’s annual conference this week, drawing in big name speakers including Dame Sophie Pascoe, Craig Hudson and Dr Paul Wood.

"Over the past few years we have all had to quickly adapt to an evolving environment and this has presented a lot of professional and personal challenges and reshaped our priorities," says ILANZ President Grant Pritchard.

"We don’t often think about how we can be our best selves. We want this kaupapa to support our members to flourish and thrive at work and in life. In that spirit, this year’s theme is "Whakapuāwai - Flourish."

Hosted by Wilhelmina Shrimpton, this conference provides the opportunity to canvass a wide range of issues relevant to in-house lawyers - from legal to practice management and soft skills sessions. The ILANZ conference is well-known for its mix of inspirational speakers, great topics and its focus on in-house legal best practice.

"Holding our 34 th annual conference in Christchurch provides the in-house lawyer profession the opportunity to come together, to share experiences and to learn from experts about bettering ourselves and the wider profession," says Grant.

The ILANZ conference will run on the 5 th and 6 th of October at Te Pae Christchurch Convention Centre.

ILANZ is a section of the New Zealand Law Society and was established in 1987 to meet the professional needs of in-house lawyers, including practice-sharing, networking and professional development. ILANZ has approximately 3,400 members who make up 28% of the legal profession and draws from lawyers working in the private sector, public sector, not-for-profit and other organisations.

Editors note: Media wishing to attend and cover the conference should contact ILANZ Membership Services Coordinator, Brianna Smith: brianna.smith@lawsociety.org.nz

