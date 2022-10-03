Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Price Index Methods – Updates For The September 2022 Quarter

Monday, 3 October 2022, 10:41 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand

This page summarises methodological updates for Stats NZ’s price indexes for the September 2022 quarter.

It replaces the regular papers on the impacts of COVID-19 on methodology for the CPI, as COVID-19 is no longer having a significant impact on price indexes and we are broadening these updates to cover methodological updates.

Impacts of COVID-19 on methodology for the June 2022 quarter CPI is the last COVID-19 page we published.

Visit our website to read this methods release: Price index methods – updates for the September 2022 quarter

