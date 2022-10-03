Price Index Methods – Updates For The September 2022 Quarter

This page summarises methodological updates for Stats NZ’s price indexes for the September 2022 quarter.

It replaces the regular papers on the impacts of COVID-19 on methodology for the CPI, as COVID-19 is no longer having a significant impact on price indexes and we are broadening these updates to cover methodological updates.

Impacts of COVID-19 on methodology for the June 2022 quarter CPI is the last COVID-19 page we published.

Visit our website to read this methods release: Price index methods – updates for the September 2022 quarter

