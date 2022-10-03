Auckland Museum Welcomes Feedback On Its Draft Annual Plan 2023/2024

“Our Draft Annual Plan for FY 2023/24 represents a year of consolidation as we look to complete the final delivery of our Five-Year Plan, and recovery as we emerge from the effects of the global Pandemic,” says Auckland Museum Chief Executive David Gaimster.

Auckland War Memorial Museum exists to serve Aucklanders and visitors to the city, for today, for tomorrow, and for future generations.

“Part of the social fabric of this city over the decades, we continue to enable cultural wellbeing and social cohesion by enabling Aucklanders to connect with the past and have a sense of their identity and place in a changing world,” says Dr Gaimster.

“It’s key we know what’s important to Aucklanders about the work we do at the Museum, so we encourage everyone to take a look and let us know what they think.”

Information on how to have your say and the Draft Annual Plan can be found on the Auckland Museum website and people can choose to either fill in an online form or make a full written submission.

All submissions must be received by 5pm 2 November 2022. Those who make a submission will be able to appear and be heard in relation to that submission on 8 December 2022, at Auckland Museum.

© Scoop Media