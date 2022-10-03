Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Auckland Museum Welcomes Feedback On Its Draft Annual Plan 2023/2024

Monday, 3 October 2022, 3:07 pm
Press Release: Auckland War Memorial Museum

“Our Draft Annual Plan for FY 2023/24 represents a year of consolidation as we look to complete the final delivery of our Five-Year Plan, and recovery as we emerge from the effects of the global Pandemic,” says Auckland Museum Chief Executive David Gaimster.

Auckland War Memorial Museum exists to serve Aucklanders and visitors to the city, for today, for tomorrow, and for future generations.

“Part of the social fabric of this city over the decades, we continue to enable cultural wellbeing and social cohesion by enabling Aucklanders to connect with the past and have a sense of their identity and place in a changing world,” says Dr Gaimster.

“It’s key we know what’s important to Aucklanders about the work we do at the Museum, so we encourage everyone to take a look and let us know what they think.”

Information on how to have your say and the Draft Annual Plan can be found on the Auckland Museum website and people can choose to either fill in an online form or make a full written submission.

All submissions must be received by 5pm 2 November 2022. Those who make a submission will be able to appear and be heard in relation to that submission on 8 December 2022, at Auckland Museum.

© Scoop Media

Find more from Auckland War Memorial Museum on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


RBNZ Survey: 75% Of Experts Expect The Cash Rate To Peak Between 4% And 4.5%
As soaring inflation and the cost of living continue to put pressure on household budgets, homeowners should brace for even more, according to a new Finder poll. .. More>>

KiwiRail: Steady Progress In Challenging Times
KiwiRail has recorded an operating surplus of $133.9m for the year ending 30 June 2022. “This is a creditable result given the difficult conditions in FY22... More>>




Xero: Kiwi Small Business Sales, Jobs Up In August 2022
Xero, the global small business platform, today released its Xero Small Business Index for August 2022, revealing green shoots in Aotearoa’s small business community after subdued sales through winter... More>>


Trend Analysis: Government Erroneous Interventions Into Banking Law
The government announced in March that it was “making practical amendments” to responsible lending rules to curb any unintended consequences being caused by the Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act (CCCFA)... More>>


BNZ: Completes Sale Of BNZ Life
Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) has completed the sale of NAB Group’s New Zealand life insurance business, BNZ Life, to Partners Life, settling the transaction today... More>>

FMA: MBIE Releases Consultations On Regulations And Fees For Conduct Of Financial Institutions Regime
The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) - Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko notes two consultations by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) on incentives regulations and proposed licensing fees... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 