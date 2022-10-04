Sixth Annual World Financial Planning Day Promotes The Value Of Financial Planning On 5 October

Financial Advice New Zealand joins Financial Planning Standards Board and IOSCO to promote the value of financial planning worldwide.

Financial Advice New Zealand will join the Financial Planning Standards Board (FPSB) to host the sixth annual World Financial Planning Day (WFPD) this Wednesday, 5 October.

WFPD is part of the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) World Investor Week to raise awareness of the value of financial planning, of having a financial plan and of working with a competent and ethical financial advice professional.

Financial Advice NZ is part of the FPSB Network, which represents more than 203,000 Certified Financial Planner professionals worldwide.

Financial Advice NZ CEO Katrina Shanks says Kiwis who seek out and receive professional financial advice exhibit good financial behaviours more often than unadvised Kiwis.

According to the Better Behaviours research report by Financial Advice NZ, More than two thirds of advised New Zealanders say that advice has led to outcomes such as a better understanding of the risks of their financial plan (77%), a better understanding of how to achieve financial goals (74%), and they are better equipped to actually stick to these financial plans (70%).

“Regardless of age and income level, advised Kiwis are more prepared for retirement, feel better about their financial position and are more comfortable making big financial decisions. This is why we’re right behind World Financial Planning Day.”

Financial Advice NZ has published a variety of articles and resources for WFPD to help raise awareness about the value of financial planning and working with a financial advice professional.

