Celebrating The Virtual Assistants Of New Zealand

With all the glitz and glamour of a full-scale Hollywood event, the very first ‘live’ New Zealand Virtual Assistant Awards went off without a hitch, and with the only thing missing being Chris Hemsworth!

Virtual Assistants travelled from all over New Zealand to attend the 2022 NZ VA Awards, presented by The Virtual Assistant Network of New Zealand and The VA Foundry, which took place on Saturday 24 September, at The Verandah Function Centre in Hamilton.

The NZ Virtual Assistant Awards is now an annual event established to recognise and celebrate the exceptional VAs of New Zealand.

Due to Covid restrictions inflicted last year, the 2021 NZ VA Awards were forced to move to an online ‘Plan B’ version, and even though operating online is something Virtual Assistants are accustomed to, there’s nothing like celebrating together in the same room.

Event organisers, Samantha Browne and Jo Jensen, pulled out all the stops to create a glamourous and polished occasion, which was also live-streamed for those unable to attend in person.

More than ever New Zealand businesses are seeking cost-effective and flexible resources to outsource to, which is great news for virtual assistants, who have experienced exponential growth over recent years.

Getting together to celebrate this incredible community’s impact on the businesses they support, virtual assistants are becoming well-known for collaborating and referring to each other, working together to maintain credibility and reliability to ensure the overall popularity and success of their industry.

‘Community over competition’ is the VA mantra, and this was clearly seen on awards night, with so much encouragement, kindness, support, and sheer joy filling the room, as many virtual assistants met face-to-face for the first time.

The VA Foundry and Virtual Assistant Network of New Zealand is proud to present this annual awards night for virtual assistants across New Zealand.

Celebrating the achievements of some incredible virtual assistants who have excelled in their businesses (refer categories, nominees, winners and sponsors below).

Sam + Jo

Sam: Founder of The Virtual Assistant Network New Zealand.

Sam & Jo: Co-Founders, The VA Foundry

The Virtual Assistant Network NZ (VANNZ)

Our mission is to bring together like-minded Kiwi VAs, raise the visibility and profile of the VA community, and provide our members with a safe place to support one another.

Never one to shy away from a challenge (or three), in 2019 Sam founded the VANNZ which quickly became the go-to resource for NZ business owners to easily find their match made in VA heaven.

Sam truly believes our VA Community is stronger when we work together and the unprecedented growth and success of the VANNZ is proof that community reigns supreme over competition any day of the week.

The Virtual Assistant Network of New Zealand (VANNZ) was established in September 2019 by Samantha Browne, to promote, recognise and reward excellence in the provision of virtual assistance services.

The VANNZ provides support for businesses and individuals seeking or offering virtual assistance services. What started as a small Facebook group of a dozen or so, has morphed into a business network that supports, empowers and legitimises over 2,000 NZ virtual assistants.

The online Directory has quickly become THE go-to resource for NZ business owners to easily find their right-fit VA and is just one of the things that Sam is most proud of.

The VA Foundry

With a passion for empowering VAs on their virtual assistant business journeys, Sam & Jo founded The VA Foundry after growing their own successful virtual assistant businesses, My Girl Friday® and Strictly Savvy®. Having serviced hundreds of clients and growing successful teams, they know a thing or two about creating thriving businesses.

Further Resources:

You can view all the information about the event here: https://www.thevafoundry.com/va-awards-2022

Watch the 2022 New Zealand Virtual Assistant Awards here:

https://youtu.be/RZQQ7jpWHoU

Listen to The VA Foundry – Sam + Jo VA Show podcast here:

https://www.thevafoundry.com/podcasts/the-sam-and-jo-va-show

2022 NZ VA Awards – category sponsors, finalists and winners:

Best Virtual Assistant Website Award finalists are:

Amanda Flemming, Virtual Coastie

Teesha Masson, Strictly Savvy

Tuesday Semmens, That Girl Tuesday

Kellie Beaumont, Released

AWARD WINNER – Teesha Masson, Strictly Savvy

Sponsored by Rocketspark

Best NZ Virtual Assistant Newcomer Award finalists are:

Taylor Bignall, Tasks By Tay

Tracey Lock, You A Team

Maree Galland, True Focus

Kathryn Hill, One Echo Alpha

AWARD WINNER – Tracey Lock

Sponsored by iCLAW

Virtual Assistant Leadership Award finalists are:

Irene Bennetts, Admin Army

Kellie Beaumont, Released

Chantelle Good, Varntige

AWARD WINNER – Kellie Beaumont, Released

Sponsored by BSI People Skills

Top Performing Virtual Assistant Freelancer Award finalists are:

Toyah-Maree Langeveld, Shadow Administration

Emma Diver, Balanced Books

Tania DeJonge, Virtually There

AWARD WINNER - Emma Diver, Balanced Books

Sponsored by Debt Free Diva

Best Virtual Assistant Specialty or Niche Award finalists are:

Nikki Jones, The Admin Office

Amanda Flemming, Virtual Coastie

Kellie Beaumont, Released

AWARD WINNER - Kellie Beaumont, Released

Sponsored by Institute of Certified NZ Bookkeepers

Top Performing Virtual Assistant Agency Award finalists are:

Admin Army

Released

Varntige

Strictly Savvy

AWARD WINNER - Strictly Savvy

Sponsored by Natalie Tolhopf Business Coach

Virtual Assistant Community Contributor Award finalists are:

Katharine Hopkins, 1 Hour a Day

Sabrina Q O'Flaherty, Good Line NZ

Rachel Riddle, Dollybird Virtual Assistants

Tracey Lock, You A Team

AWARD WINNER - Rachel Riddle, Dollybird Virtual Assistants

Sponsored by Thankyou Payroll

Top Performing Virtual Assistant Team Member Award finalists are:

Daryl-Lynn Wilken, Varntige

Gabby Bradley, Strictly Savvy

Kelly Fraser, Relased

Nikki Bollen, Note Bene

AWARD WINNER – Gabby Bradley, Strictly Savvy

Sponsored by Virtual Assistant Network New Zealand

Virtual Assistant Legacy Award:

AWARD WINNER - Marion Jackson, My Virtual Assistant

Sponsored by Virtual Print

2022 Virtual Assistant of the Year:

AWARD WINNER – Tracey Lock, Your A Team

Sponsored by The VA Foundry

© Scoop Media

