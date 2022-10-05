Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Five Key Benefits Of Turmeric For Your Overall Health

Wednesday, 5 October 2022, 11:50 am
Press Release: Golden Turmeric Limited

For decades, turmeric has been a household staple for many homes in Asia. Whether the golden spice is used for cooking, pain management, or beauty enhancements, golden turmeric has an array of benefits for your health and is loved by many across the globe. Here are five benefits of turmeric and how it can help your overall health.

Reduces pain and inflammation

Turmeric contains a compound called curcumin which has anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving properties. Studies have shown that a small amount introduced to your diet has shown beneficial to anyone who suffers from muscle soreness, arthritis, or discomfort. The Arthritis Foundation suggests that if a person suffering from inflammation takes about 400 to 600 milligrams of turmeric up to three times a day, their pain will alleviate considerably.

Many people opt for a supplement or consume turmeric in their meals. Try adding turmeric to sauces, curries, soups, or even tea, and always speak to a medical professional before incorporating turmeric for medical purposes.

Aids indigestion

Speaking about food, did you know turmeric aids in your digestion? Curcumin is known to help fight gut issues and colon function by promoting the production of good bacteria and minimizing the bad bacteria. Curcumin has also proven to be useful in the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome a condition that is associated with unpleasant digestive issues including bloating, diarrhea, and stomach pains.

Improves your skin

Not only does turmeric help on the inside but it can also improve your appearance. Turmeric is a substance that is added to many serums, scrubs, and lotions as it helps to rejuvenate and repair your skin. To enhance your natural glow, you can try an organic face mask at home by simply mixing small amounts of Greek yogurt, honey, and turmeric. Apply to your face for 15 minutes and then wash it off with warm water.

Tip: Turmeric tends to stain so ensure you avoid any contact with your clothing and choose a dark-coloured towel.

Fights colds and flu

Turmeric’s curcumin is not only a natural anti-inflammatory, but it also has anti-infective properties that help to fight viral infections and bacteria. Incorporating a glass of turmeric milk or tea can help you recover quicker from colds and flu and is a natural way to fight infections and bacteria.

Heals wounds

If you come from an Asian household, you may have experienced a time when your grandmother or mother rushes with turmeric if you’ve found yourself injured. This is because turmeric has anti-septic properties that are known to heal both internal and external wounds. If you happen to be bleeding turmeric can also prevent excessive blood flow and stop any further infections.

Product Recommendation: Turmeric Golden Paste from Golden Turmeric is our go-to-product for both people and their pets. Following Dr Doug English’s recommended formula after years of extensive research and trials on his animal patients whereby the placebo effect doesn’t apply, Turmeric Golden Paste is the best formulated turmeric health supplement at the most cost-effective price.

Please note: This article is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or illness. Always seek the guidance of a medical professional.

