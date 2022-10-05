The Mind Lab Are Ushering Aotearoa Businesses Into A New Era Of Digital Savviness

The Government has just released its Digital Strategy for Aotearoa and The Mind Lab has responded by offering its foundation course, Digital Skills for the Workplace, for free.

All businesses around the motu are welcome to enrol staff members who have a level 6 NZQA qualication or higher, or equivalent professional experience.

“It’s the second time The Mind Lab has offered this micro- credential for free because making sure people have the right digital skills is one of the most important things businesses can do right now to future-proof themselves,” explains Fiona Webby, General Manager. “We’re passionate about all businesses being able to contribute to the emerging weightless economy by making the skills as easy as possible to access.”

The Digital Skills for the Workplace is an NZQA-accredited micro-credential designed to be immediately useful at work. The programme is delivered as a seven-week part- time, online course to increase the digital skills and capabilities of all, in line with the Digital Strategy for Aotearoa.

This is because The Mind Lab knows that there is no better time than right now for people to prepare for the future of work. “The way we work and the skills we need to do our jobs is rapidly changing as the pace of the technological revolution accelerates,” says Fiona. “We are committed to making sure that no one is left behind and that Aotearoa’s businesses are poised to navigate this changing world.”



All programmes at The Mind Lab and the teaching and learning strategy is grounded in Te Ao Māori and support people to learn in a way that is unique to Aotearoa.

The applications for the Digital Skills for the Workplace course are currently open for registration and the next intake starts on Oct 18. To apply, go here: https://themindlab.com/digiskills/

Images that can be used with this release can be found here

BACKGROUND

About The Mind Lab

Founded in 2013 by award-winning educator Frances Valintine CNZM, The Mind Lab is Aotearoa New Zealand’s most innovative education provider. Our vision is to create impactful futures by building capability in the classroom, the workplace and beyond to enable all New Zealanders to have the skills, network and condence to lead positive, sustainable and impactful change.

© Scoop Media

