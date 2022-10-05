Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Cardboard Packaging Promises A More Sustainable Future

Wednesday, 5 October 2022, 6:07 pm
Press Release: Pakworld

For decades, plastic has been the go-to packaging material for the majority of companies around the globe. But as the world takes ever-increasing steps towards sustainability and reducing carbon emissions, many brands are shifting towards more environmentally friendly packaging options, with cardboard leading the charge.

What makes cardboard packaging so popular is first and foremost its versatility. Pick a product – from fresh produce to clothing to electronics – and it is possible for package designers to create a cardboard packaging option that is ideally suited both in terms of dimensions and with regard to keeping the item from getting damaged during transport.

Cardboard also lends itself to an almost endless number of branding possibilities, as simple, unprinted cardboard can make as great of a marketing statement as packages that take on unique and intricate printed designs. By using cardboard, companies can also promote their brands as being more environmentally conscious, which is a great way to broaden their market to consumers looking to support sustainable brands.

Another factor that makes cardboard a more sustainable option is that, depending on its initial use and design, it’s easier for consumers to reuse or repurpose carton product packaging. Cardboard is also biodegradable and fully recyclable, which means that even in cases where consumers throw their cardboard packages away, there’s little to no adverse environment impact.

For local packaging companies like Pakworld folded cartons are seeing a special gain in traction with brands looking to move away from plastic packaging. This is because folded cartons strike the right balance between sophistication and simplicity, sustainability and practicality.

Between the creation of more environmentally friendly cardboard printing ink and improved processing practices, not to mention moves towards sustainable forestry for the purpose of new cardboard creation, it may soon be that cardboard product packaging will make fossil fuel plastics obsolete.

