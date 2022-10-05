Create Indulgent Coffee Recipes At Home With Nespresso Barista Creations Flavoured For Vertuo

Celebrating the beginning of the holiday season, it’s time to get creative with Nespresso’s latest additions to its Barista Creations Flavoured range.

Inspired by decadent desserts, Nespresso’s Barista Creations Flavoured range captures professional coffee expertise, with each flavour allowing you to easily create delicious and elevated coffee moments. A limited-edition seasonal Pumpkin Spice Cake joins two new permanent coffees for Vertuo, Chocolate Fudge and Hazelino Muffin.

“When you fancy an indulgent treat, our flavoured coffees are the ideal choice,” shares Nespresso New Zealand Coffee Ambassador Jaime Conger. “Inspired by the expertise of some of the world’s finest baristas, our new additions to the Barista Creations Flavoured family were specifically designed for a perfect harmony of flavours. Whether adding milk or enjoying a flavoured black coffee, we think you’ll love bringing these coffee shop style creations to life.”

Have fun with flavours with Nespresso Barista Creations

Pumpkin Spice Cake – NEW. LIMITED EDITION/SEASONAL

Available in Vertuo and Original

Extraction: Mug 230ml (Vertuo) | 40ml & 110ml (Original)

Notes: Sweet pumpkin and clove

RRP: $1.70 per capsule (Vertuo) | $1.40 per capsule (Original)

Inspired by the rich world of the holiday season, this limited-edition coffee delights with a wide range of spice notes such as cloves, cinnamon and cardamom. Combined with a sweet pumpkin flavour, this creates a smooth Arabica blend from Latin American and African coffees for an indulgent treat. With the addition of a dash of milk, the spice notes are softened for a sweeter and smoother coffee with buttery biscuit notes.

Chocolate Fudge - NEW

Available in Vertuo

Extraction: Mug 230ml

Notes: Smooth, rich and chocolatey

RRP: $1.40 per capsule

For your intense chocolate pleasure! A rich and deliciously elegant dark chocolate fudge flavour runs through this blend of Latin American and African coffees. Brazilian coffee gives the blend roundness and balance, whilst Ethiopian coffee in the second split brings delicate aromatics and finesse. Into that smooth blend comes the chocolate fudge flavour. Try Chocolate Fudge with a dash of milk for a real chocolate-flavoured treat, delivering notes of cereal and subtle caramel sweetness.

Hazelino Muffin - NEW

Available in Vertuo

Extraction: Mug 230ml

Notes: Sweet and velvety

RRP: $1.40 per capsule

A smooth and sweet flavoured coffee. Starting with a base blend of Latin American and African Arabicas, these coffees get a medium dark split roast that develops the roundness and rich texture of this espresso, allowing the soft biscuit notes to glow in the cup. Try Hazelino Muffin with a dash of milk to bring out its rich biscuit and pastry character even more.

Indulgent coffee recipes to start the holiday season right:

“October marks the start of the holiday season for many coffee-lovers around the world, with pumpkin flavours typically celebrated around Halloween,” shares Jaime. “Pumpkin Spice is a flavour that’s synonymous with celebrations this time of year, and almost feels like a welcome to the start of a season of indulgence.

“We’re celebrating two of the new additions to the Barista Creations Flavoured range with our elevated coffee recipes, along with existing Vertuo fan favourite Vanilla Custard Pie. All our recipes have been tested with alternative milks, with New Zealand’s much-loved oat milk coming out as our top recommendation across each of the three recipes below.”

PUMPKIN SPICE LATTE

With NESPRESSO VERTUO PUMPKIN SPICE CAKE

Ingredients:

1 x Vertuo Pumpkin Spice Cake capsule

35g White Chocolate

125ml Dairy or Oat Milk

Pinch of Ground All Spice

Vertuo Mug

Method:

Place 35g White Chocolate into Barista milk device. Add 125ml Oat Milk and froth on ‘Mocha Viennois’ setting until complete. Extract 1 x Pumpkin Spice Cake capsule into Mug. Add the white chocolate and milk mixture. Top with Ground All Spice.

CHOCOLATE FUDGE MOCHA

with NESPRESSO VERTUO CHOCOLATE FUDGE

Ingredients:

1 x Vertuo Chocolate Fudge capsule

20 g Milk Chocolate

125ml Dairy or Oat Milk

Chocolate Powder

Vertuo Mug

Method:

Froth 125ml of milk in Barista or Aeroccino4 milk device and pour into the bottom of Mug. Place 20g Milk Chocolate bar across the rim of the Mug. Extract 1x Chocolate Fudge capsule directly over the top of the chocolate, letting it fall into the cup as it melts. Top with Chocolate Powder.

HONEY AND VANILLA LATTE

with NESPRESSO VERTUO VANILLA CUSTARD PIE

Ingredients:

1 x Vertuo Vanilla Custard Pie c apsule

apsule 80ml Dairy or Oat Milk

1 tsp honey

5g crushed honeycomb to garnish

Vertuo Mug

Method:

Add 80ml of oat milk and 1 tsp honey to your Barista milk device and froth on 'Latte Art' setting. Extract 230ml Vanilla Custard Pie into a Vertuo Mug. Pour milk and honey mixture over the top. Top with crushed honeycomb.

Nespresso Vertuo Barista Creations Flavoured range is available online and at Nespresso Boutiques now, RRP $11.40 per sleeve of 10 capsules. For more information on Nespresso’s Barista Creations Flavoured range please visit www.nespresso.co.nz.

© Scoop Media

