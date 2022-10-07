Not Another™ Launches Glido, A Dedicated Webflow Agency

New Zealand full-service creative agency, Not Another™, is today launching a dedicated digital arm of its business: Glido.

Glido.com goes live today, and has the goal of becoming the world’s leading Webflow design and development house.

Since founding Not Another™ in 2020, the company has designed and/or built websites for Meta, Human Rights Commission of New Zealand, Tourism New Zealand, Bayleys, and businesses around the world.

“We committed to Webflow as our web-building platform of choice two years ago and it’s been a game-changing decision for our business,” Not Another™ co-founder Adrien Taylor says.

“We were one of the first agencies to become Webflow Expert certified in New Zealand and have since designed and built websites for clients all over the world. We now want to double down on our Webflow offering by launching Glido.”

Not Another™ co-founders Adrien Taylor and Mark Townshend decided to launch Glido as the number of clients coming to Not Another™ specifically for Webflow websites has grown exponentially over the past few years.

“We soon recognised that businesses all over the world were demanding Webflow as their preferred platform of choice, so we saw a huge opportunity to offer Glido as a dedicated one-stop-shop design-and-build offering, independent of Not Another™,” Townshend explains.

“The future of Webflow is exciting and we’re thrilled to be a part of it. This shows our commitment to Webflow as a platform and our desire to grow with it.”

© Scoop Media

