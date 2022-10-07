Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

The Spring Cleaning Season Is Here!

Friday, 7 October 2022, 6:10 pm
Press Release: Premium Clean

When you feel a mixture of crisp, sunny days and cooler temperatures with spring showers, you know it’s spring in New Zealand. It spans September, October, and November and during this time homes are busy with cleaning activities. A good spring cleaning is an opportunity to refresh your home and enables you to enjoy all the benefits of the changing season.

“Spring cleaning, as the name suggests, is a thorough cleaning of your property, normally during the start of spring. It can significantly help rid your home of all the accumulated dirt and mustiness of the previous season and freshen it up in anticipation of the coming season,” says a professional cleaner from Premium Clean, a leading home cleaning service in New Zealand.

While it has become a tradition to carry out cleaning during spring, it can be done during any season and is called simply deep cleaning. Spring cleaning requires a lot of work, some degree of expertise, and some sophisticated equipment to be carried out successfully.

Many people who have no available hands to help in spring cleaning their homes seek assistance from agencies and companies that specialise in this area of expertise. It is not hard to find, as searching for the term “spring cleaning services” will provide results of some of the best cleaners closer to the location. The next step would be contracting the preferred choice and negotiating the terms and rate.

The Benefits of Spring Cleaning

People clean their homes mainly to rid them of dust and other related dirt like stains, cobwebs, and others. These unwanted elements accumulate during the previous season as the wind helps transport them into the property through the windows, doors, and other entry points.

The regular cleaning carried out daily is only meant to maintain some degree of cleanliness in the house. These tasks are insufficient to rid the premises of all the germs and dust. It needs something more thorough, like spring cleaning services for the entirety of the house.

Spring cleaning is vital because it improves the air we breathe inside the house. When the home is closed off and insulated, the dust settles, and the air becomes stagnant. It impacts respiratory health. However, a solid spring cleaning can improve the overall air quality and make breathing easier.

Clutter is not good for mental health. Plenty of stuff crowding the space and gathering dust can affect emotional health and physical wellbeing. A comprehensive spring cleaning can remove the chaos and help you concentrate better and feel less stressed.

A thorough spring cleaning digs out all the collected muck and can help the occupants see their home in a new light. In addition, it can open new possibilities like changing the furniture layout, among others. 

Schedule Spring Cleaning Today 

Is your home ready to be rejuvenated and refreshed? Premium Clean offers expert spring cleaning services. Book the services of its expert and professional cleaners and avail yourself of an exclusive discount. Use the voucher code SPRING22 for a $35 discount.

