PaySauce Launches National Farm Boss Appreciation Day

The first National Farm Boss Appreciation Day will be held this year on 23 November, to celebrate the great employers out on farms across New Zealand.

Nominations for the best boss open today, with farm workers invited to submit a picture and a short explanation of why their boss is the most worthy. The nominees will feature in an online gallery, and a national ‘people’s choice’ vote will take place during November to crown this year's winner - who will receive an epic prize pack thanks to PaySauce.

“It’s all about celebrating the good sorts out there, the employers that have their team’s backs, dig in when times get rough and make the industry proud” said PaySauce CEO, Asantha Wijeyeratne. “As the payroll provider for over half the employers in the dairy industry, and with rural employers making up around 70% of our customers in New Zealand, we often hear about the employment challenges they’re facing and overcoming with their teams. We want to spotlight the heroes and celebrate them.”

As nominations are received, a gallery of great employers will be posted on PaySauce’s website, with the opportunity for the country to vote for the winner.

“We designed the campaign to ignite pride in the rural industry and enhance its reputation as a great place to work” said Marie-Claire Andrews, Head of Sales & Marketing at PaySauce. The campaign is supported by Federated Farmers, DairyNZ and the Dairy Women’s Network.

Nominate here: www.paysauce.com/farm-boss before 6th November. Winner announced on 23 November after the country votes.

© Scoop Media

