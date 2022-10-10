Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Fidelity Life’s Cancer Companion - Now Available To Customers

Monday, 10 October 2022, 10:54 am
Press Release: Fidelity Life

Customers of New Zealand’s largest locally owned life insurer, Fidelity Life, can now access its new evidenced-based holistic cancer support, Cancer companion.

First unveiled in late-July at Fidelity Life’s Engage 2022 adviser conference, Cancer companion is delivered by digital oncology experts CancerAid and leading global telehealth specialists Teladoc Health. This is the first time their combined services will be deployed in New Zealand, following successful collaborations with insurers in Australia.

Cancer companion is designed to complement existing treatment plans and consists of three main components: Cancer Coach, a personalised care programme including an app to help track, manage and improve symptoms; Second Medical Opinion, providing access to a network of world-leading cancer specialists; and Mental Health Support, for one-on-one therapy sessions.

All components of Cancer companion are optional and available to eligible Fidelity Life trauma cover customers* with a cancer diagnosis. There is no additional cost to customers to participate in Cancer companion.

For full details on Cancer companion, please visit: www.fidelitylife.co.nz/cancer-companion

*T&Cs apply. Not available on Group Trauma covers, Fidelity Insurance (previously Westpac Life) Trauma covers, any other cover types (e.g., Life cover, Income protection, Key person cover etc.)

About Fidelity Life. 

Fidelity Life’s purpose is to give New Zealanders certainty to enjoy a more rewarding life. It is New Zealand’s largest locally owned life insurer and has paid more than $1.4 billion in claims since it was founded in 1973. Fidelity Life distributes its products through a nationwide network of 1,800 financial advisers, as well as through strategic alliance partners. For more information, please visit www.fidelitylife.co.nz

About CancerAid.

CancerAid’s mission is to empower people and organisations affected by cancer to thrive through expertise, empathy and technology. Founded by oncologists in 2015, CancerAid’s evidence-based, behaviour change programs improve return-to-work rates and quality of life in people impacted by cancer. CancerAid works with insurers, employers and providers across Asia-Pacific and the United States. For more information, please visit www.canceraid.com 

About Teladoc Health. Teladoc Health is transforming how people access and experience healthcare. Recognised as the world leader in virtual care, Teladoc Health directly delivers millions of virtual care visits across more than 150 countries each year and enables millions of patient and provider touchpoints for thousands of hospitals, health systems, physicians and partners globally. Teladoc Health leverages more than a decade of expertise and real-time insights to meet the growing virtual care needs of consumers, healthcare professionals, insurers, employers and health plans. For more information, please visit www.teladochealth.com or follow @TeladocHealth on Twitter

