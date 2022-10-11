Japan Reopens Its Borders To Visa Free Travel

Air New Zealand has seen a huge surge in interest to travel to Japan as the country rolls out the welcome mat to tourists.

Today, Japan resumes visa-free entry enabling free independent travel for the first time in over two and a half years with the country lifting its border restrictions for visitors who have been triple vaccinated or take a pre-departure Covid test. The daily entry cap has also been removed.

Air New Zealand General Manager Longhaul Scott Carr says Japan is hugely important to New Zealand and to Air New Zealand.

“Kiwis have been flying to Japan on our aircraft since 1980, and over the years have built up a real affinity and affection for Japan. We kept flying to Japan during Covid – to maintain connectivity and keep New Zealand exports moving to this important market, and we are extremely excited to be able to fly customers to and from Tokyo again.

“Following the news that Japan’s border will reopen to tourists, we saw a strong uptick in interest and bookings from Kiwis. No surprise there given Japan is often top of people’s travel bucket list. Attracting Japanese tourists to New Zealand is also our focus with plans in place to market New Zealand as a key destination for Japanese.”

In 2019, Japan was New Zealand's fifth largest international visitor market with 100,000 visitors arriving from Japan. Those visitors spent around $277 million in New Zealand, supporting local tourism and hospitality industries. Most Japanese visitors travel directly to New Zealand on Air New Zealand.

Air New Zealand operates three non-stop flights between Auckland and Tokyo each week. Flight frequencies will increase to six times a week from 12 December before returning to a daily service from 13 February. Pre-Covid, Air New Zealand operated 13 return flights to Japan every week through New Zealand’s high season.

“Japan is also a key market for our exporters. In the last year we carried 3.6 million kilograms of fresh produce and meat into Japan – with capsicums, tomatoes, beef and lamb and seafood being top exports.

“The reopening couldn’t be better timed for Kiwis wanting to get up to Japan with autumn being a major tourism season, and the All Blacks playing Japan on 29 October. The ski season which falls over the New Zealand summer is also fast approaching.

“Japan is a real wonder to visit, regardless of when you go. Whether its Kyoto turning golden in autumn, winter skiing on the slopes of Hokkaido or catching the Sakura (cherry blossoms) in spring, there’s always something to see and do. And the Japanese are wonderfully consummate hosts and of course, the food is amazing.”

Tokyo

Whether you want to get lost in Japan's past, soak up the high-energy nightlife or traverse Tokyo for some of the world's best shopping, this metropolis of over 37 million people has all the experiences you could imagine.

Getting around is a breeze: there's no such thing as a train running late in Tokyo. And once you're ready to experience somewhere new, hop on the shinkansen - the bullet train - and you'll find yourself in Kyoto, Hiroshima or Kanazawa in no time at all.

Best time to go

March and April are popular months to visit as the plum and cherry blossoms come out. May is the locals’ favourite season. The rainy season comes in June before the summer heat of July and August hits. September provides some welcome heat respite before the beautiful October and November months bring the autumnal display that precedes a winter that is known for its clear dry blue-sky days, and of course skiing and onsen.





