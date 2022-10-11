Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Have A Very Merry Everything With Qt

Tuesday, 11 October 2022, 11:26 am
Press Release: QT Hotels

As the days get warmer, office chatter is turning to arguably the most important event of the year – the Christmas party. With soirees to host and big wins to toast, QT Hotels & Resorts are ready to throw the team an unforgettable festive event.

From silly season’s meetings to swanky celebrations, QT Auckland, QT Wellington and QT Queenstown are at the ready to help party planners turn fanciful ideas into reality. From intimate enclaves, rockin’ rooftops and everything in between, at QT, every venue is dressed in holiday style.

At QT Auckland, take the work party sky-high at Rooftop at QT, or for delicious Mediterranean fare at Esther. Should the team want to kick things up a notch in privacy, the exceptionally stylish Limáni Room has capacity for up to 80 guests. Canapé packages begin from just $24pp, feasting menus from $90pp and beverage packages for those seeking to drink the house dry. QT Auckland is the place to party this festive season.

With a strict ban on awkward office small talk, QT Wellington is all about creating company celebrations that people actually want to attend. With a number of private function rooms of all shapes and sizes, QT Wellington caters for everything from secret meetings to lavish feasts. Event planners can add a touch of quirk to the occasion with a cocktail event in the Billiards Room surrounded by an incredible display of artworks, or fire things up in Hot Sauce with an Asian-inspired menu, cutting-edge cocktails and tight tunes, available for private hire. Hippopotamus offers opulent French fine dining, with canapés from $22pp, feasting menus from $79pp and beverage packages from their elusive cellar door. Perfect primed for exclusive dinner parties and special celebrations, look no further than QT Wellington.

QT Queenstown are encouraging guests to get carried away in remarkable indulgence this Christmas with all the trimmings. The stylish interactive marketplace, Bazaar, showcases an international mosaic of foods, whilse boasting lush views of Queenstown, Lake Wakatipu and the iconic Remarkables. Starting from $79pp and seats for up to 175, guests will be spoilt for choice. For two weekends, 18/19 November and 2/3 December, Bazaar is opening up the marketplace kitchen for an extra opportunities to host and toast to clients, colleagues and friends for a pre-christmas dinner, because one is never enough. For parties a plenty with unbeatable views accrss the Wakatipu, Reds Bar can host up to 250 guests for big blow outs or intimate enclaves for smaller affairs.

Seasonal celebrations at QT come in every shape and size, and QT’s planners sleigh at executing flawless festive moments. It’s Merry Everything at QT. Terms and Conditions apply.

Hotel Press images: Here

Christmas Parties at QT Auckland 
View the festive kit here

Christmas Parties at QT Wellington
View the festive kit here

Christmas Parties at QT Queenstown
View the festive kit here

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from QT Hotels on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


STATE Insurance: Damaged And Lost Phones Cost New Zealanders $13.5 Million Every Year
Damaged and lost mobile phones cost New Zealanders an average of $13.5 million every year, State Insurance can reveal. The figure is based on the 35,899 contents insurance claims State received for mobile phones over the past two and half years... More>>

Retail NZ: Minor Improvements In Retail Outlook But Inflationary Pressures Remain
The latest Retail Radar report from Retail NZ shows that inflationary pressures will continue with a further 5 percent increase expected in prices in the next three months, with the influences behind price increases measured for the first time... More>>


Geoscience Society: New Web Site Promotes Protection Of New Zealand’s Amazing Natural Features
A new website aimed at assisting local and regional councils identify and protect our irreplaceable geoheritage, has been launched this week by the Geoscience Society of New Zealand... More>>


Statistics: Retail Card Spending Up In September
Retail card spending rose 1.4 percent in September 2022, when adjusted for seasonal effects, Stats NZ said today. Spending rose across a majority of retail industries... More>>


BusinessNZ: Wage Pressure Feeds Inflation
Increasing the wage thresholds for international skills and talent is unnecessary and will feed inflation, says BusinessNZ Chief Executive Kirk Hope. "In the current environment of extreme skill shortages, high inflation... More>>


Straterra: Tinkering With ETS Settings Could Spell Disaster
Tinkering with price settings in the Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) will create major uncertainties and cost increases for Kiwi households and businesses, says Straterra CEO Josie Vidal... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 