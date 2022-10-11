Have A Very Merry Everything With Qt

As the days get warmer, office chatter is turning to arguably the most important event of the year – the Christmas party. With soirees to host and big wins to toast, QT Hotels & Resorts are ready to throw the team an unforgettable festive event.

From silly season’s meetings to swanky celebrations, QT Auckland, QT Wellington and QT Queenstown are at the ready to help party planners turn fanciful ideas into reality. From intimate enclaves, rockin’ rooftops and everything in between, at QT, every venue is dressed in holiday style.

At QT Auckland, take the work party sky-high at Rooftop at QT, or for delicious Mediterranean fare at Esther. Should the team want to kick things up a notch in privacy, the exceptionally stylish Limáni Room has capacity for up to 80 guests. Canapé packages begin from just $24pp, feasting menus from $90pp and beverage packages for those seeking to drink the house dry. QT Auckland is the place to party this festive season.

With a strict ban on awkward office small talk, QT Wellington is all about creating company celebrations that people actually want to attend. With a number of private function rooms of all shapes and sizes, QT Wellington caters for everything from secret meetings to lavish feasts. Event planners can add a touch of quirk to the occasion with a cocktail event in the Billiards Room surrounded by an incredible display of artworks, or fire things up in Hot Sauce with an Asian-inspired menu, cutting-edge cocktails and tight tunes, available for private hire. Hippopotamus offers opulent French fine dining, with canapés from $22pp, feasting menus from $79pp and beverage packages from their elusive cellar door. Perfect primed for exclusive dinner parties and special celebrations, look no further than QT Wellington.

QT Queenstown are encouraging guests to get carried away in remarkable indulgence this Christmas with all the trimmings. The stylish interactive marketplace, Bazaar, showcases an international mosaic of foods, whilse boasting lush views of Queenstown, Lake Wakatipu and the iconic Remarkables. Starting from $79pp and seats for up to 175, guests will be spoilt for choice. For two weekends, 18/19 November and 2/3 December, Bazaar is opening up the marketplace kitchen for an extra opportunities to host and toast to clients, colleagues and friends for a pre-christmas dinner, because one is never enough. For parties a plenty with unbeatable views accrss the Wakatipu, Reds Bar can host up to 250 guests for big blow outs or intimate enclaves for smaller affairs.

Seasonal celebrations at QT come in every shape and size, and QT’s planners sleigh at executing flawless festive moments. It’s Merry Everything at QT. Terms and Conditions apply.

