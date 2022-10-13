Giftbox Boutique Launch Red Ribbon Appeal For Christmas 2022

Giftbox Boutique has chosen to support I Am Hope as their charity partner for the upcoming Red Ribbon Christmas Appeal. Each year leading into the holiday season, Giftbox Boutique runs their Red Ribbon fundraiser.

The way the fundraiser works is that every customer is given the option to add a decorative red ribbon to their order for an additional $1. Giftbox Boutique will then match all of these donations and 100% of the proceeds will go to I Am Hope NZ.

This is the second year that Giftbox Boutique has partnered with I Am Hope NZ. Last year the company raised over $17,864 for the charity.

“We are thrilled to be able to support such a worthwhile charity that makes a positive difference for young people throughout New Zealand”, explains Giftbox Boutique director, Katie Gray.

“We had such an overwhelming positive response from our 2021 Red Ribbon Campaign, we just knew we had to double down in 2022. I Am Hope NZ is such a wonderful organisation doing such important work and we just know that our lovely customers will once again get behind them!”

The online gifting company runs three ribbon initiatives each year. Pink Ribbon in the lead up to Mother’s Day, Blue Ribbon for Father’s Day, and Red Ribbon for Christmas Day.

“Our customers are now very familiar with our ribbon charity drives”, explains Gray. “We are so grateful to be able to match their generous donations each year”.

The Red Ribbon Appeal is now live on Giftbox Boutique’s website. To donate, select the red ribbon option when completing your order. The appeal will run until December 20. View Giftbox Boutique entire Christmas gifts range here.

© Scoop Media

