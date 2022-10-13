Local Drinks Supplier Expands With Addition Of Top Brands

Thirsty Camel will take over the distribution of Coruba, Appleton Estate, Wild Turkey and Riccadonna Sparkling Wine, four major brands owned by Campari Group.

The move comes as Campari New Zealand aggregates the distribution of all its brands with Thirsty Camel, effective from 1 January 2023.

Thirsty Camel will now distribute all Campari owned brands in New Zealand, as it already distributes some of Campari’s key brands, such as Aperol, Campari, Skyy, The Glen Grant, Cinzano and Frangelico.

“It increases our capacity and stake in the market significantly,” Thirsty Camel Owner and CEO Titch Hay says.

“Thirsty Camel has had a rapid rise and this expansion makes us a key player in the sector. We have proven our industry capability over time, and the partnership with Campari recognises our like-minded approach to business and commitment to growing the local industry.”

Campari Australia and New Zealand Managing Director, Simon Durrant says they have big ambitions in the New Zealand market.

“While we are very thankful to Lion for the many years of successful and collaborative partnership, migrating our portfolio to Thirsty Camel is integral to Campari’s next phase of growth both to simplify our operations and benefit from the rich portfolio synergies with Thirsty Camel”.

Thirsty Camel was established in 2004 and has grown to be a market leader, distributing both global and local products, from craft producers through to major international brands.

“No other New Zealand importer is able to match the range and quality of our brand portfolio,” Hay says.

“We source quality products, both locally and from across the globe, and bring them home for New Zealanders to enjoy.

“We're dedicated to creating an environment where these brands are given the focus and support they need to succeed.”

© Scoop Media

