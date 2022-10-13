Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Beer And Cider Advent Calendars

Thursday, 13 October 2022, 11:13 am
Press Release: Beer Jerk

The Beer Jerk Advent Calendar is back! With not one, but THREE incredible advent calendars for grown-ups. It’s the ultimate way to count down to Christmas.

Favourites Advent

Beer Jerk’s Advent calendars have built an incredible reputation over the last several years. After selling out in record time last year Beer Jerk have put together two stellar selections of 24 different beers in a wide variety of styles from some of our favourite breweries. Alongside this, the brand-new option of Beer Jerk’s Cider Advent Calendar means that cider lovers can get involved too!

The Favourites Craft Beer Advent Calendar- $137.5

The Beer Jerk Favourites calendar is loaded with 24 different craft beers from some of the best independent breweries around. This is a great gift for the beer fan in your life or a little treat to ease you into the festive season. Hidden behind 24 numbered doors you’ll discover some of the best 330ml cans around showcasing the incredible talent of our local breweries. This box is chock full of sessionable, easy-going and familiar beers to suit every beer fan.

The Cider Advent Calendar - $137.5

Cider fans rejoice! Brand new for 2022 the Cider Advent calendar is here. Hidden behind 24 numbered doors you’ll reveal a delicious range of fresh and fruity ciders from some of NZ's best producers. This box features a range of interesting options, from straight up apple and pear ciders to berries, tropical fruits, rare citrus and interesting botanicals. A unique and incredible treat for cider fans to enjoy anywhere in the country.

The Premium Craft Beer Advent Calendar - $200

The original and still the best! This is the calendar for the ultimate connoisseur. Packed with rare exclusives, new releases, one off imports, big cans and interesting styles. This is the ultimate way to count down to Christmas! The box includes exclusive imports from leading international breweries alongside local favourites. Many of these are unique brews that have been imported and sourced specifically for the Advent Calendar, so you won’t find them in your local supermarket. Plus, since it’s Beer Jerk, you can trust that you’re going to be treated to an expertly curated selection across a range of interesting and distinctive styles.


The Beer Jerk Advent Calendars are a great way to discover a world of new beers and ciders while enjoying an awesome new surprise every day in the lead up to Christmas.

Available online from www.beerjerk.co.nz from $137.5 and numbers are strictly limited so.

You will also receive a $10 voucher in the box for your next purchase from the Beer Jerk bottle shop and free shipping across New Zealand for the Advent Calendar Box.


All boxes are available for pre-order and will ship late November to arrive in time for 1st December.

Any beers/ciders photographed are an indication only and do not necessarily reflect the actual contents of the box.

Who are Beer Jerk?! 
Beer Jerk is a small Auckland based online retailer who launched almost 8 years ago with the goal of sharing great beer from independent brewers NZ wide. The small team is made up of industry experts who are obsessed with all things beer. Including certified beer judges and pro brewers, you can definitely trust them to curate the very best beers around. On Saturdays you can also visit their warehouse bar The Fridge & Flagon in Eden Terrace for a huge selection of beers to drink in and take away.

