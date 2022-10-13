Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Travel At Your Fingertips With Refreshed Air NZ App

Thursday, 13 October 2022, 1:50 pm
Press Release: Air New Zealand

Getting ready to travel is about to get a whole lot easier with Air New Zealand’s newly transformed app.

The Air NZ app has undergone a complete rebuild to allow a continuous stream of new features to be added on a regular basis, starting with the launch in early November.

These new features will be created based on live feedback and input from customers and what they’d like to see to improve their digital travel experience.

This app also allows Air New Zealand to be more responsive with improvements in a constantly changing post-pandemic travel environment and builds on the work the airline has been doing to create tools to keep our customers safe, up to date and prepared for travel.

Air New Zealand’s Chief Digital Officer Nikhil Ravishankar says the new Air NZ app has been a year in the making, building on the work the airline did to integrate key travel documentation such as My Vaccine Pass and the New Zealand Traveller Declaration into the Airpoints profile, and be one of only a handful of airlines to give customers the ability to self-service during Covid restrictions.

“We’re fortunate to have an engaged customer base who regularly use the Air NZ app while travelling around New Zealand and abroad, and we want them to share their feedback and tell us what they want to see introduced into the app next,” he says.

“This could be enabling a contactless journey through airports, allowing customers to track their baggage status or customise their entertainment and meal experience ahead of their flight; we’re listening and will be using this feedback to shape the future roadmap of the Air NZ app.”

Complete with a new look and designed to make our customers’ day of travel experience that much smoother, customers can now see all upcoming flights and key information in chronological order in the app.

With one click they can view all flight details with options to select seat, add a bag, upgrade or select any add-ons, and of course order a coffee in the lounge, ensuring customers have everything they need for a stress-free trip.

“The new Air NZ app is instrumental in ensuring Air New Zealand continues to offer customers even more control in the palm of their hands no matter where they are in their journey.”

The new app will be rolled out in early November. For customers who have already downloaded the existing Air NZ app and have enabled automatic app updates, the app will update automatically.

For images of the design, visit this Sharefile link:

 

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Air New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Statistics: Annual Food Price Increase Remains At A 13-year High Of 8.3 Percent
Food prices were 8.3 percent higher in September 2022 compared with September 2021, Stats NZ said today... More>>




Stats: Annual Arrivals Exceed 1 Million
Annual arrivals into New Zealand exceeded 1 million in the August 2022 year, Stats NZ said today. This is the first time this has occurred since the December 2020 year... More>>


STATE Insurance: Damaged And Lost Phones Cost New Zealanders $13.5 Million Every Year
Damaged and lost mobile phones cost New Zealanders an average of $13.5 million every year, State Insurance can reveal. The figure is based on the 35,899 contents insurance claims State received for mobile phones over the past two and half years... More>>




Transporting NZ: Sharp Spike In Costs May Hurt Transport Operators And Consumers, Industry Body Warns
Road transport business costs have risen almost four times higher than the general inflation rate in the last quarter - an unprecedented rise - and it’s likely to get worse, according to the latest cost index... More>>



BusinessNZ: Energy Market Review: More Renewables, Competition
The BusinessNZ Energy Council (BEC) welcomes the second phase of the Electricity Authority’s wholesale market review. Executive Director Tina Schirr says an efficient electricity system is vital for a competitive economy... More>>


Statistics: Retail Card Spending Up In September
Retail card spending rose 1.4 percent in September 2022, when adjusted for seasonal effects, Stats NZ said today. Spending rose across a majority of retail industries... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 