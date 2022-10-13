Travel At Your Fingertips With Refreshed Air NZ App

Getting ready to travel is about to get a whole lot easier with Air New Zealand’s newly transformed app.

The Air NZ app has undergone a complete rebuild to allow a continuous stream of new features to be added on a regular basis, starting with the launch in early November.

These new features will be created based on live feedback and input from customers and what they’d like to see to improve their digital travel experience.

This app also allows Air New Zealand to be more responsive with improvements in a constantly changing post-pandemic travel environment and builds on the work the airline has been doing to create tools to keep our customers safe, up to date and prepared for travel.

Air New Zealand’s Chief Digital Officer Nikhil Ravishankar says the new Air NZ app has been a year in the making, building on the work the airline did to integrate key travel documentation such as My Vaccine Pass and the New Zealand Traveller Declaration into the Airpoints profile, and be one of only a handful of airlines to give customers the ability to self-service during Covid restrictions.

“We’re fortunate to have an engaged customer base who regularly use the Air NZ app while travelling around New Zealand and abroad, and we want them to share their feedback and tell us what they want to see introduced into the app next,” he says.

“This could be enabling a contactless journey through airports, allowing customers to track their baggage status or customise their entertainment and meal experience ahead of their flight; we’re listening and will be using this feedback to shape the future roadmap of the Air NZ app.”

Complete with a new look and designed to make our customers’ day of travel experience that much smoother, customers can now see all upcoming flights and key information in chronological order in the app.

With one click they can view all flight details with options to select seat, add a bag, upgrade or select any add-ons, and of course order a coffee in the lounge, ensuring customers have everything they need for a stress-free trip.

“The new Air NZ app is instrumental in ensuring Air New Zealand continues to offer customers even more control in the palm of their hands no matter where they are in their journey.”

The new app will be rolled out in early November. For customers who have already downloaded the existing Air NZ app and have enabled automatic app updates, the app will update automatically.

