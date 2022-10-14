Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

My Food Bag Launches Homegrown Taste Adventures To Celebrate Nadia’s Farm

Friday, 14 October 2022, 3:07 pm
My Food Bag

My Food Bag has released its latest meal kit offering to enable Kiwi foodies the opportunity to recreate dishes featured on Three’s new programme, Nadia’s Farm.

My Food Bag is a proud sponsor of Nadia's Farm, an unfiltered look at Nadia and her husband Carlos as they re-establish Royalburn Station, airing Wednesday nights on Three and ThreeNow.

Bringing the fresh and high quality ingredients seen on television direct to Kiwi kitchens, My Food Bag is releasing meal kits inspired by meals seen on Nadia's Farm and has launched a farm shop filled with products from Royalburn Station, and other boutique New Zealand suppliers.

Jo Mitchell, Chief Customer Officer of My Food Bag, says supporting Nadia’s Farm is a way to celebrate the best of New Zealand food and what happens on the farm to make that possible for us.

“All too often when we think about creating taste adventures in the kitchen, we only think of amazing foreign cuisine. But we want to make sure Kiwis can also keep in touch with the cuisine on Kiwi farms and the best homegrown products across the motu.

“So, if you're inspired by Nadia’s life on the farm, but not quite ready to leave the city, we can bring a little of Nadia’s lifestyle to your kitchen,” says Jo.

This week’s offering is jam-packed with both taste and star power, featuring All Black Sam Cane’s Venison & Bacon Smash Burger with Horseradish Aioli & Cheddar, inspired by Cane’s deer farming background, and Nadia’s Gourmet Royalburn Lamb Rumps with Roasted Garden Veggies & Feta Whip. Served on a bed of sweet roasted kumara and baby beets, Nadia says it’s elevated simplicity at its best!

Using My Food Bag’s farm shop section on the website or app, foodies can also buy meat from Royalburn Station including Lamb Ribeye and a Venison Sliders Kit, as well as delicious extras from boutique suppliers such as Clevedon Buffalo Tartinade and a fresh-farm kit to create Scones with Cream & Augustines of Central Doris Plum Jam.

With new recipes being released each week, Kiwis will have to stay tuned to find out what’s next – Nadia’s Farm, airs on Wednesdays at 7:30pm on Three and ThreeNow.

To find out more visit myfoodbag.co.nz/nadias-farm.

