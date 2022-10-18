Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Recycling Week 2022: Big Increase In New Zealanders Recycling PP #5 Over The Past Year Says Plastics NZ

Tuesday, 18 October 2022, 9:29 am
Press Release: Plastics New Zealand

New Zealanders have prevented more plastic than ever going to landfills over the past year thanks to 14 local councils (representing 740,000 people) now collecting and recycling more types of plastics.

For Recycling Week 2022, Plastics New Zealand has created a handy interactive map to show plastic recycling by local authority across Aotearoa New Zealand.

“What’s really impressive is the increase in councils now collecting polypropylene (#5 PP) and it’s just a matter of time until they all collect it. Polypropylene is a highly recyclable material and in demand by local plastics manufacturers who want to use more New Zealand recycled PP instead of importing it,” says Simon Wilkinson, Plastics NZ Environmental Projects Manager.

“Unfortunately, today we still have PP being sold offshore and sent as waste to landfill,” he says.

Recycling Week 2022 plastics facts and stats:

· Nearly all local authorities collect plastics #1 and #2.

· 88% of local authorities now collect polypropylene (#5 PP) which represents more than 97% of the overall population.

· 14 more regions started collecting #5 PP in the last 12 months with Kaipara the most recent. These 14 regions are: Carterton, Far North, Hastings, Hauraki, Kaipara, Masterton, Matamata-Piako, Napier, Ruapehu, South Wairarapa, Thames-Coromandel, Waitaki, Western Bay of Plenty, Whangarei.

· 740,000 more New Zealanders can now recycle #5 PP compared to a year ago. Access to #5 PP recycling has grown from 81.3% (in March 2021) to ~97% (in August 2022), that’s 4.8 million people up from 4.06 million at the start of 2021.

· Polypropylene is New Zealand’s third most commonly recycled rigid plastic. Ice cream and margarine containers, large yoghurt tubs, dip pottles and many clear takeaway containers are all made of PP.

· New Zealand unnecessarily imports around 1,200 tonnes of recycled polypropylene annually.

· The current market value of pelletised, recycled PP is between NZ $1,300 and $1,700 per tonne.

“But we can do better. Still only half of recyclable PP is being put in kerbside collection bins or commercially collected, the rest is mistakenly thrown out as rubbish. Our recyclers need your help!” says Simon.

Rachel Barker, CEO of Plastics NZ, says the local plastics industry is fully behind recycling initiatives that capture and remanufacture plastics onshore. “Plastic is a versatile material used in almost every sector of our economy and initiatives like Recycling Week are all about showing us what each of us can do to reduce waste going to landfills and helping New Zealand shift to a low-emissions circular economy.”

Recycled polypropylene is used to make a wide range of products from recycling bins, plant pots and storage boxes to products for building foundations and road stabilisation. Aotearoa New Zealand has the opportunity to create a circular recycled PP economy worth between $10.4m to $17m annually, and achieve environmental benefits including a reduced carbon footprint.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Plastics New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 




Telecommunications Forum: Statement Regarding Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown's Statement
The telecommunications sector welcomes the Mayor’s input and acknowledgement of our significant ongoing investment both in Tāmaki Makaurau and across the whole country... More>>

ALSO:



Law Society: Frazer Barton Elected As President
Frazer Barton will be the 33rd President of the New Zealand Law Society Te Kāhui Ture o Aotearoa after the Law Society’s Council unanimously endorsed him at their meeting earlier today... More>>

Statistics: Annual Food Price Increase Remains At A 13-year High Of 8.3 Percent
Food prices were 8.3 percent higher in September 2022 compared with September 2021, Stats NZ said today... More>>



Financial Services Complaints: Consumer Credit Complaints Dominate Cases For Service
Consumer credit complaints have overtaken travel insurance complaints in the last year, reports Financial Services Complaints Limited (FSCL), a Financial Ombudsman Service, in its latest annual report... More>>



Transporting NZ: Sharp Spike In Costs May Hurt Transport Operators And Consumers, Industry Body Warns
Road transport business costs have risen almost four times higher than the general inflation rate in the last quarter - an unprecedented rise - and it’s likely to get worse, according to the latest cost index... More>>



BusinessNZ: Energy Market Review: More Renewables, Competition
The BusinessNZ Energy Council (BEC) welcomes the second phase of the Electricity Authority’s wholesale market review. Executive Director Tina Schirr says an efficient electricity system is vital for a competitive economy... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 