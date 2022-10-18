Chorus Broadband Statistics In Wellington Reveal Kiwis Want Flexibility With How And Where They Work.

Ongoing changes to the way people work in Wellington are showing up in broadband usage patterns on the Chorus network. As increasing numbers of businesses in the region adapt to worker demands for flexible, hybrid working models, average monthly data usage for residential and small businesses in Wellington increased to 541 GB (July 2022). This compares with 335 GB in February 2020, ahead of New Zealand’s pandemic response.

Working from home before 2020 was for a select few, and it was unimaginable to think working from home would be widespread within the year. This culture-shift is driving considerable data usage on Chorus’ network in Wellington.

This developed-appetite for remote and flexible working has Kiwi businesses deciding what the future of work will look like for their staff.

Chorus Chief People Officer Shaun Philp says the future of the workplace should be a people-led choice.

“People are now more comfortable working from home, following extended lockdowns and the pandemic response. While Covid was the catalyst, it’s now the environment we’re operating in, and that means businesses are having to adapt.

“Realising that the future of work won’t solely revolve around the office, Chorus has taken the early lessons observed of the post-pandemic workforce into account and is adapting its offices to reflect New Zealand’s flexible work culture.

“Now when you come into the office, we are expecting the kind of work that you will be doing is face to face collaboration. We want our spaces to encourage a more interactive way of working,” said Philp.

Fibre has eased New Zealand’s transition from an office focused workforce to an adaptive and flexible one. Chorus’ Big Fibre Boost tripled download speeds from 100 megabits per second (Mbps) to 300 Mbps, meaning Kiwis can do more at home without impacting the rest of their household’s internet experience.

Residents in Wellington’s were quick to utilise the increased connection speeds which saw an increase of 140 per cent from an average 172.3 Mbps in February 2020 to 414.1 Mbps in July 2022.

Ultra-fast broadband (UFB) phase two has brought fibre to Wellington’s smaller towns and communities such as Te Mārua, Te Horo Beach and Peka Peka. The UFB phase two fibre build is due to be completed at the end of December.

“With fibre available in over 390 cities, towns, and communities, Kiwis no longer are forced to look for the skills and talents their businesses need in one location; an open approach to flexible working enables businesses to recruit from anywhere,” said Philp.

Comparison of Chorus network regional data usage: February 2020 and July 2022

Council Data use Feb 20 Data use Jul 22 % increase Kapiti Coast District 271 GB 485 GB 79% Lower Hutt City 341 GB 511 GB 50% Porirua City 374 GB 623 GB 67% Upper Hutt City 355 GB 587 GB 66% Wellington City 331 GB 540 GB 63%

© Scoop Media

