DoorDash Kicks Off New Zealand Expansion In Christchurch

Wednesday, 19 October 2022, 2:03 pm
Press Release: DoorDash

DoorDash (NYSE: DASH) has launched in Christchurch, marking a significant milestone in the businesses plan to expand across New Zealand.

Since launching in 2013, DoorDash has become the largest on-demand local commerce platform in the United States and can be found in thousands of cities world-wide. Its mission is to bring together communities by connecting consumers with their favourite local and national businesses bringing ‘More to Your Door’.

Christchurch locals will now be able to download the DoorDash app and get deliveries from their favourite local restaurants, cafes, and convenience stores.

Rebecca Burrows, DoorDash’s Regional General Manager of Australia, New Zealand & Canada, says, DoorDash is excited to work with Christchurch’s hyperlocal and diverse array of eateries and support their growth.

“We have found that our merchants and dashers are very excited to partner with DoorDash as a new delivery platform after our successful Wellington launch,” she said.

Christchurch locals will be able to choose from a host of national brands including Hell's Pizza, Subway, KFC, Pizza Hut, along with local favourites include: Boo Radley's, Cafe Valentino and Sun Dog Diner and Mumbaiwala.

Anup Nathu, the owner of the Christchurch-based Indian restaurant Mumbaiwala, said they are thrilled to work with DoorDash to share his love of Indian street food.

“Having DoorDash in Christchurch brings in a huge opportunity for us as a restaurant. We are so excited to have the DoorDash team on the ground and embedded in the community, listening to what we need so that they can support us and other merchants to share our food with Cantabrians,” Nathu said.

The Christchurch launch comes five months after DoorDash first entered the New Zealand market in May this year, starting in the foodie capital Wellington. Today there are hundreds of dashers in Wellington making deliveries from over 500 merchants.

Burrows said DoorDash is thrilled to continue its plans to expand around New Zealand, and has received great feedback from merchants so far.

“We have built great relationships with our Wellington merchants and many national brands have said they are excited to expand with us into Christchurch. We can’t wait to bring a selection of national partners and build new local partnerships so Christchurch locals can get more to their door.

“This is part of our commitment and excitement to grow our coverage across New Zealand cities and create opportunities for merchants and dashers to connect with local communities.”

Christchurch residents can now sign up to the DoorDash app at

https://www.doordash.com/en-NZ/

. New customers in Christchurch can get free unlimited deliveries for their first month.

