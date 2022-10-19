Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Universal Homes Win Silver Award For RMB House Of The Year

Wednesday, 19 October 2022, 2:31 pm
Press Release: Universal Homes

Universal Homes has been awarded at the 2022 Registered Master Builders House of the Year Awards.

Taking place on Friday October 7 at Auckland’s Cordis Hotel, Universal Homes were recognized for their new Northcote show home which took out the Regional Silver award for the GIB show home category for the Auckland / Northland / Coromandel region.

“We’re thrilled to have our Northcote show home recognised at such a highly regarded awards night”, says Universal Home Marketing Manager Marcel Van Drongelen.

“The Registered Master Builders House of the Year Awards is a big night in the industry and the bar is set high to even get an award nomination!”

“To win an award is really icing on the cake!”

Universal Homes Northcote show home was praised by the judges for the quality of materials, the architectural design and energy efficiency. The terrace house was also commended for its smart use of space that offered prospective buyers a surprising number of features for their dollars.

“Universal Homes have been creating Auckland communities for over 60 years”, explains Van Drongelen. “We have always been committed to quality and building attractive communities suitable for Kiwis from all walks of life”.

“Our Northcote show home exemplifies this and we are grateful to see this recognised by the Registered Master Builders Association”.

The show home is part of the company’s new Northcote development, a new development where Universal Homes will play a key role in redeveloping the suburb. Already having completed a suite of new build homes in Northcote, Universal Homes are currently constructing new homes across three sites.

To view the latest Northcote townhouses now selling, visit the Universal Homes website.

