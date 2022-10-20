Legend Story Studios Trading Takes Top Ranking On 2022 Deloitte Fast 50 Index

Auckland BioSciences ranks top of the Master of Growth index

19 October 2022 – Auckland-based game design, development and publishing studio Legend Story Studios Trading has taken out the number one spot on the 2022 Deloitte Fast 50 index with an unprecedented 6416% revenue growth over the past three years.

Last year’s winner digital class platform company Kami came in second with 1137% revenue growth. Wealth development platform Sharesies (1001%), recruitment company Hirestaff (529%) and premium ready-to-drink beverage company Master of Ceremonies, maker of PALS (483%) round out the 2022 top five fastest growing private companies in New Zealand.

The annual Deloitte Fast 50 index, announced at events across the country this evening, ranks businesses experiencing rapid revenue growth over three years and sets the benchmark for high growth businesses in New Zealand.

“This year we’ve seen a number of organisations catapult to the top of the Fast 50 index, as well as the highest growth percentage we’ve ever seen,” said Bill Hale, Deloitte Private partner.

“It’s clear that some organisations have continued to thrive despite some tough economic times in recent years and have shown that what would have once been thought impossible, is indeed possible. It has also been interesting to see the mix of industries featured on the indices this year, with retail, technology, industrial products and construction, and food and beverage seeing particular growth.

However, despite the success of all organisations featured this year, there remains a number of economic challenges still in play and we heard throughout the interview process that being able to attract and retain talent remains the number one concern for these organisations to ensure continued growth.”

On the Master of Growth index Auckland BioSciences secured the number one ranking on with 546% revenue growth over the past five years, followed by school food and beverage supplier Libelle Group (482%) and wholesale internet services provider Devoli (350%).

Introduced in 2017, the Master of Growth index ranks the 20 fastest growing established businesses achieving longer term sustained growth. It ranks businesses starting from a larger revenue base, and over five years of revenue growth.

“The Deloitte Fast 50 is a celebration of fast-growing Kiwi businesses right across the country, of all shapes and sizes. And once again, has showcased the innovators and entrepreneurs of New Zealand business who have, against the odds, adapted to thrive in the current market,” concluded Mr Hale.

To learn more about the Deloitte Fast 50 programme and all this year’s winning companies, visit www.fast50.co.nz

