RBNZ Releases Statement Of Intent And Statement Of Performance Expectations

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua has released its Statement of Intent and Statement of Performance Expectations, outlining what it intends to do to support economic wellbeing and prosperity for all New Zealanders and how it will measure its performance.

The Statement of Intent (SoI) covers the period 2022-2026, while the Statement of Performance Expectations (SPE) 2022/2023 is a new requirement under the Reserve Bank of New Zealand Act 2021.

Te Pūtea Matua will report quarterly to its monitoring agency, the Treasury, Te Tai Ōhanga on its progress against the SoI and SPE.

More Information

• Statement of Intent

• Statement of Performance Expectations



