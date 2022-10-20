Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Countdown Delivers A Fresh New Offer For The Growing Neighbourhood Of Taupō South

Thursday, 20 October 2022, 3:33 pm
Press Release: Countdown Supermarket

Taupō South residents have today welcomed a newcomer to the neighbourhood with the official opening of the state-of-the-art Countdown Taupō South store this morning.

The new 2,300sqm supermarket is a joint investment by Countdown and Kokomea Village Centre that’s been five years in the making, and has created 70 new jobs for the local community.

Countdown’s Director of Property, Matt Grainger, says Countdown has been a part of the Taupō retail landscape for over six decades and the supermarket is excited to now be part of the next chapter for the vibrant community.

“We’re seeing some really incredible growth in Taupō, as more and more people build their lives in this beautiful part of the country. With two thirds of all growth in the Taupō area projected to happen in Taupō South in the next two decades, we wanted to take the opportunity to deliver a supermarket to meet that growth.

"It’s been really exciting to push ourselves to deliver the best possible experience for our customers and we’ve worked hard to make sure this is a space that reflects the needs of the community. With a curated range of groceries and a fresh, modern look and feel throughout the store - we’re really proud of what we’ve built and our whole team is looking forward to welcoming customers and showing them what we’ve got to offer!

“We’ve also been hearing from locals for a while now that they need more flexibility when they shop with us online, and we’re delighted that with our new Taupō South store we’re making that happen. We’ll have more delivery slots available to a wider range of suburbs, particularly through the busy holiday season, and we’ve also introduced a purpose-built space so customers can more easily pop in and pick up their orders” says Matt.

The store also has a number of sustainability features including electronic shelf labels to reduce paper use, bike racks for customers and team, and doors on dairy fridges to help reduce energy use. To help reduce food waste, Countdown Taupō South is partnering with local food rescue organisation, Halo Charitable Trust, to divert food that can’t be sold but is still good enough to eat to Kiwis in need.

Countdown Taupō South is located at 16 Kokomea Village Drive, Taupō, and is open 7am - 10pm, seven days a week.

