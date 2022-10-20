Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NZPFU Issues Notices Of Strikes

Thursday, 20 October 2022, 4:40 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Professional Firefighters Union

Today the NZPFU issued four notices of 1-hour stoppages with the first to be held on Friday 4 November 2022.

The notified strikes are for one-hour full stoppages of work from 11am to 12 noon on:

  • Friday 4 November
  • Monday 7 November
  • Friday 11 November a
  • Monday 14 November

The NZPFU and FENZ have been in bargaining for 16 months and FENZ is yet to put up a reasonable offer for settlement.

Recently the parties have been in a mediated facilitation process with former Employment Court Judge Graeme Colgan. Mr Colgan’s report with recommendations for the settlement of the collective agreement negotiations is embargoed until 5pm tomorrow (Friday 21 October 2022).

The NZPFU believes there is a solid foundation of principles in the report to reach a fair and reasonable settlement.

Despite attempts pre-the release of the report to organise a meeting to discuss the party’s respective views of the embargoed report, FENZ refused to meet with the NZPFU before 27 October 2022.

“FENZ needs to front up to that meeting with a proposal for settlement that embraces the principles in the Graeme Colgan report and provides for a fair and reasonable settlement that also addressed claims that were not canvassed in the report.”

“NZPFU members are not going to tolerate any further delay tactics or inadequate response by FENZ. As the first strike does not occur until after the 27th October 2022 meeting, the ball is firmly in FENZ's court to act on the report and get the deal done.”

