nib New Zealand Announces Jimi Hunt As Its Mental Fitness Champion

Friday, 21 October 2022, 10:36 am
Press Release: nib

nib New Zealand (nib) has partnered with Kiwi mental health advocate, writer and motivational speaker, Jimi Hunt, who will become its first Mental Fitness Champion.

The appointment follows research that 87% of Kiwi workers have experienced negative emotional impacts, as a result of work, at least once in the last three months, including irritability (66%), anxiety (63%) and excessive worrying (62%).

nib and the EMA commissioned the research between 31 May – 21 June 2022.

More broadly, Stats NZ reported in June that New Zealanders’ mental wellbeing declined considerably over the previous three years, with 28% of respondents reporting poor mental wellbeing in 2021 (up from 22% in 2018).

nib Chief Executive Officer, Rob Hennin, said the partnership aims to provide practical and accessible information to help nurture and strengthen mental resilience.

“We’re excited to welcome Jimi Hunt as our first Mental Fitness Champion,” Mr Hennin said. “We hope to be able to share useful tips and resources with members and the public, promoting proactive mental fitness at work and home.”

“To welcome Jimi as part of the nib whānau, and to share his knowledge with the wider community complements our mission of supporting Kiwis’ better health and wellbeing.”

Jimi Hunt is well-known for tackling challenges; he has liloed the length of the Waikato River and built the world’s longest waterslide. These initiatives helped open up the conversation around mental wellbeing.

Mr Hunt said he is pleased to partner with nib, as its first Mental Fitness Champion, and looks forward to helping Kiwis be better prepared when it comes to resilience and their mental health.

“The importance of being proactive, and not reactive, when it comes to mental fitness is too often overlooked,” Mr Hunt said. “I’m really looking forward to being able to connect with and reach more Kiwis who are willing to take the steps to improve their mental fitness.

“This partnership is going to enable us to work collaboratively to achieve greater health and wellbeing outcomes for all involved, we encourage anyone who is interested in bettering their mental fitness to join us on this journey,” he said.

nib will be hosting its first Facebook live with Jimi Hunt in October.

