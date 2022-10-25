New Zealand Company Cloudcheck Wins 300 New Clients And Grows 253% In Three Years

New Zealand founded company Cloudcheck (Verifi Identity Services), a GBG PLC company, is announcing a period of defining growth amidst its recent induction to the Deloitte Fast50 New Zealand.



Cloudcheck has experienced 253% revenue growth in the past three years and 67% client growth. The client base represents a raft of industries including the New Zealand Government, FinTech, Law, and Age Restricted Products.

This week, Cloudcheck was named in the prestigious Deloitte Fast50 New Zealand for the first time.

Cloudcheck is New Zealand’s leading electronic identity verification and anti-money laundering solutions software. Founded in New Zealand in 2012, Cloudcheck grew to be the market leader and was acquired by GBG in 2022, the global expert in digital location, identity verification, and fraud & compliance software.

In addition to the industry recognition for its growth and innovation, the Cloudcheck team has expanded by 100%. It also recently underwent a full rebranding exercise, complete with a new logo.

“As New Zealanders increasingly adopt digital services across banking, utilities, and insurance, companies recognise there needs to be a firm layer of digital trust before and during this process,” says Vincent McCartney, Managing Director at Cloudcheck.

“Cloudcheck exists in duality. For businesses, we provide compliance through rigorous customer identity verification and AML/CFT checks, which minimises the risks of fraudulent activities and money laundering. For the end customer, the Cloudcheck verification process is seamless and easy to use during digital onboarding, and provides ongoing reassurance that personal data is secure.

“With the New Zealand market embracing new digital innovations almost every day, it’s a really exciting time for our talented team to deliver exceptional outcomes to our customers.”

