Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

PSA Welcomes Historic Pay Equity Settlement For Social Workers In NGO Sector

Tuesday, 25 October 2022, 4:46 pm
Press Release: PSA

Some 500 social workers across five employers in the NGO sector will enjoy an average pay rise of 36% following the successful conclusion of pay equity negotiations and Cabinet’s agreement today on funding.

"This is fantastic news for our members which will make a real difference to their lives particularly at a time of big challenges to household budgets," said Kerry Davies, National Secretary for the Public Service Association Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi.

An average full-time worker will receive an increase between $20,000-30,000 on top of their annual salary.

The settlement covers social workers for Ngapuhi Iwi Social Services, Wellington Sexual Abuse Help, Christchurch Methodist Mission, Stand Tu Maia & Barnardos and marks the end a three year long process.

"This is a long overdue recognition of the important role social workers perform. For the first time their pay will properly value the work they do in helping to build a better future for the tamariki, rangatahi and whānau they support.

"It will go a long way to retaining social workers in this critical sector. We now call on the Government to extend this settlement to the rest of the NGO sector so more workers can be paid fairly.

"Our members are overjoyed with this result particularly for so many who are struggling to get by.

Pania Tulia a social worker for Stand Tu Maia says she will get a significant pay rise and means she can better support her family in these hard times.

"It’s monumental for our sector. It recognises the value of the work we do at last. For so many of us it will mean the ability to put a deposit down for a house, or just buy a new pair of shoes. It really is life changing for so many of us. We look forward to this now being extended to the many other workers in the wider NGO sector."

"We thank all those who put the effort into securing this landmark settlement including," said Kerry Davies.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from PSA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 




Maritime Union: Major Changes Coming To New Zealand Waterfront Employment
The New Zealand waterfront industry is on the brink of a new era, thanks to years of organizing work and the dedication of one waterfront worker in particular. Maritime Union of New Zealand National Secretary Craig Harrison says the Union has negotiated a new collective employment agreement... More>>


Professional Firefighters Union: Issues Notices Of Strikes
Today the NZPFU issued four notices of 1-hour stoppages with the first to be held on Friday 4 November 2022. The notified strikes are for one-hour full stoppages of work from 11am to 12 noon... More>>


Kiwibank: The Fight Against Inflation Is Far From Over
Kiwi inflation is running hot. Price pressure far exceeds market expectations and interest rates will be forced higher in response. The headline rate of inflation eased a touch from 7.3% to 7.2%, after a stronger than expected 2.2% gain on the third quarter... More>>


BusinessNZ: Energy Strategy: Terms Show Govt Is Listening
The BusinessNZ Energy Council (BEC) welcomes the New Zealand Energy Strategy terms of reference and is pleased to see many of the recommendations put forward to Government have been considered... More>>


Financial Services Complaints: Consumer Credit Complaints Dominate Cases For Service
Consumer credit complaints have overtaken travel insurance complaints in the last year, reports Financial Services Complaints Limited (FSCL), a Financial Ombudsman Service, in its latest annual report... More>>



Transporting NZ: Sharp Spike In Costs May Hurt Transport Operators And Consumers, Industry Body Warns
Road transport business costs have risen almost four times higher than the general inflation rate in the last quarter - an unprecedented rise - and it’s likely to get worse, according to the latest cost index... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 