The Kiwi Businessman Bringing Billion-Dollar Global Franchises To New Zealand

Tuesday, 25 October 2022, 6:53 pm
Press Release: The Franchise Coach

Auckland businessman, Stewart Germann, known to some as ‘The Franchise Coach’, has today announced an agreement with London-headquartered global franchise marketing and advisory company, World Franchise Associates, granting him licence to introduce a portfolio of global franchising heavyweights to the New Zealand market.

The deal captures an initial portfolio of nine international franchise brands, including seven restaurants and two non-food brands, which together represent total global revenues exceeding $5 billion NZD and employ tens of thousands of staff around the world.

The portfolio includes the iconic TGI Fridays restaurant brand which was founded in the US in 1965 and now boasts almost 700 restaurants in more than 50 countries.

Other notable brands include the highly successful Earl of Sandwich chain, and relative newcomer Teriyaki Madness, which since opening in 2005 has expanded rapidly to 110+ restaurants around the world and was labelled by Restaurant Business as the number one fastest growing big restaurant chain.

Germann, whose business, The Franchise Coach, specialises in both helping existing Kiwi businesses transition to a franchise model, and introducing international franchises to the New Zealand market, says the deal represents a significant opportunity for Kiwis who would like to leverage the power of global brands with proven successful models, for New Zealand customers.

“Having access to this portfolio of global opportunities means that when Kiwi clients approach me, we can be very strategic about marrying them with the right sort of opportunity,” says Germann. “We can look at any relevant expertise, location, financial and lifestyle considerations they might have, and set prospective franchisees up with a recipe for success that’s been tested in the most competitive global markets.”

Troy Franklin, Managing Partner at World Franchise Associates, says bringing this opportunity to Germann was an obvious choice.

“Stewart is a globally regarded expert in franchise law, and his law firm, SGL, has for many years been involved in helping broker significant franchise deals, and facilitating and simplifying complex structural arrangements in the New Zealand market,” says Franklin.

“Since taking the reins as The Franchise Coach, a consultancy with an impeccable forty-year pedigree, Stewart has further bolstered his reputation as a master at connecting the right people with the right opportunity at the right time. We’re excited to have Stewart onboard, finding the right partners to bring some truly iconic brands to Kiwi shores.”

Germann is encouraging enquiries from any New Zealand residents considering their next business venture, and says due diligence and franchise application processes can begin immediately, with the right candidates.

