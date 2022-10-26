Strategic Defence MD Stresses SECURITY IS AN INVESTMENT, NOT AN EXPENSE

Maslow’s famous Hierarchy of Needs theory states that safety needs come second to physiological needs. Safety needs are personal security, financial security, and health and well-being. Worrying about one’s safety is a major reason for mental disorders such as anxiety, phobias, depression, and PTSD.

It’s no secret New Zealand has experienced a significant increase in crime since the pandemic began.

Justice Minister Kris Faafoi says, "there is more to do. In recent years we have seen increases in gun crime, gang activity and even more recently, some forms of youth offending that puts both our communities and police at risk and must be addressed."

As we enter Summer, with our borders fully open for the first time in almost three years, and with the spike in ram raid-style burglaries, we need to ensure that we are doing everything we can to prevent crime. According to the New Zealand Police, retail crime costs New Zealand retailers $1 billion each year and has a significant psychological impact on those working in the industry.

Enter local Kiwi defence company, Strategic Defence, who are making it their mission to provide the best operational safety equipment to the security industry. Their vision is simple, to equip and safeguard those entrusted to protect us and they are firm believers that such equipment should be considered an asset rather than an expense.

Phil Charles, Managing Director for Strategic Defence said, “not long ago, it was considered unacceptable to see a security guard wearing a protective vest as the general New Zealand public and some security firms viewed it as appearing aggressive and intimidating. But times change, and we need to stay ahead of the game when it comes to violent outbursts from the criminals wreaking havoc in our communities. We need to protect the people paid to protect us. It isn’t punches being thrown anymore but rather guns, knives and bats being drawn, and used!”

The protection Phil talks about comes in many forms but most importantly, stab and ballistic vests which are designed to protect vital organs in the torso. These can be worn overtly or covertly or, in layman’s terms, under or over clothing, so there is the option to keep security guards looking less belligerent in appearance. There are certain times when guards should look the part and others when a uniformed security presence is good enough. The fact is, the safety of these guards should be of paramount importance and, although a vest isn’t necessarily the most comfortable garment to wear, they do save lives.

The company is seeing a large spike in interest in such safety items and not just from security companies but from other industries where security personnel are required as well. Some of these entities are going against the norm of being reactive by being proactive in their plans to safeguard their security personnel. This is important as it shows these frontline security workers that they are valued members of a team.

But you can’t just sell a vest and expect it to fit and work properly. There is far more to it than that. The vest needs to cover the vital organs, be able to breathe, have an overlap where sides may join and not ride up too much when the wearer sits down. Avoiding these crucial elements can result in an ill-fitting vest that the wearer will feel neither comfortable nor safe wearing. This is where Strategic Defence really shines as it has a professional team on board capable of correctly measuring and fitting ballistic vests to security personnel. Having the correct fit not only offers the wearer a better overall feel of comfort but also ensures the right protection. Incorrect fitment can leave the wearer feeling exposed to threats they otherwise could have been protected against. This isn’t good when you’re wearing it for a full shift.

Strategic Defence was established in New Zealand by industry professionals with several decades of experience gained over three continents. The company offers specialised defence, law-enforcement and security products and services to its customers throughout the country and represents many of the globes leading manufacturers in these areas. Their creative approach of searching for and offering products that are current and in line with both local and global trends is what makes them unique. From industry experience, they realise that old methods and products don't always offer the best value, purpose, or safety.

Apart from ballistic and stab vests, Strategic Defence offers its defence and security customers a vast range of products suited to various end uses. A few of these include body-worn cameras, specialised apparel, hand-held metal detectors, electro-optics, and the world’s only truly fog-free protective eyewear.

