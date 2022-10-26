Hexagon And PETRONAS Wins Awards At The Asian Downstream Summit In Singapore

Hexagon’s Asset Lifecycle Intelligence division and its valued partner, PETRONAS, have been selected as recipients of the Rising Star of the Year Asian Downstream Summit (ADS) Awards. The awards program represents a benchmark of excellence for the oil & gas industry in technology innovations and is organized concurrently with the Asian Downstream Summit.

Mr. Richard Lim Cherng Yih, Chairman of the Energy Market Authority, Singapore, presented the awards today to the winners at a ceremony during the Opening Plenary sessions.

Selected by a prominent judging panel of industry executives and experts, PETRONAS has been recognized for showcasing proven outcomes in an integrated information management platform from engineering design and project delivery to operations and maintenance.

Hexagon has been recognized for consistently being able to help operators reach the highest levels of efficiency while increasing productivity, minimizing risks, increasing safety, and controlling costs.

“We are delighted to receive this Asian Downstream Summit (ADS) award. This award is further recognition of Hexagon’s role as a truly global platform that is helping our customers transform the way they think about and deliver their services to drive business outcomes and innovation,” said Fabio Yada, Senior Vice President, Asia-Pacific, Hexagon’s Asset Lifecycle Intelligence division. “On this occasion, we would like to take the opportunity to congratulate PETRONAS for winning the Rising Star of the Year Technology Award for delivering a leading industry-standard engineering solution. We are proud to be a part of PETRONAS’ continuing digital transformation journey.”

Hexagon was also selected as the winner for best technology innovations in the 2018 and 2019 Asian Downstream Summit (ADS) Awards respectively.

