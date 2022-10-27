Screen Sector Urged To Have A Say

Te Tumu Whakaata Taonga The New Zealand Film Commission is urging the screen sector to engage in the future funding of the screen industry in New Zealand.

The Minister of Arts, Culture and Heritage, Carmel Sepuloni and Minister of Economic and Regional Development, Stuart Nash have today released proposals for public consultation as part of the New Zealand Screen Production Grant (NZSPG) review.

NZFC Acting Chief Executive Mladen Ivancic says the NZSPG enables a sustainable and thriving New Zealand screen sector.

“The NZSPG helps New Zealand remain competitive on the world stage and is key to the success of both domestic and international screen productions made here. It is now under review, and it is time for the industry to have its say on how the future should look.”

The NZSPG offers a 20% incentive to international productions to film in New Zealand, and 40% for local productions, and has enabled filmmakers to produce powerful New Zealand screen stories, like the highly successful feature films Whina and Muru, the Academy Award winning The Power of the Dog, and 2022 New Zealand Television Award finalists, Mystic, Under the Vines, Good Grief Season 2, Birds Eye View and The Ex Best Thing.

It also attracts international live action and post, visual and digital effects (PDV) productions to New Zealand like the Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement led project Time Bandits, which has a number of key New Zealand creatives in front of and behind the camera. Along with the soon to be released Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Avatar: The Way of Water, and M3GAN these international projects enable New Zealand cast and crew to gain valuable industry experience and credits that carry weight on the international stage.

Gross screen sector revenue is estimated to be $3.5 billion per annum. The 2022 Olsberg SPI report supports this by indicating that screen production has generated significant and increasing expenditure within New Zealand.

“Screen investment frequently flows directly to wider industries, including hospitality, accommodation, transport, construction, innovation, tourism and education,” says Mr Ivancic.

NZFC Chair Alastair Carruthers says the NZFC will support the industry and government through the consultation phase.

“This is a critical moment for all sector voices to be heard. The Government is asking how to create more value from its substantial investment in a young and thriving sector. Please participate in industry workshops, online surveys or full written submissions. The review is welcome – have your say.”

Consultation closes 18 December 2022. Feedback received will assist with the development of policy advice and changes to the NZSPG. While the review continues the NZSPG is still available.

All eligible domestic and international productions can apply for funding under the current criteria. No changes will be made to the NZSPG until after June 2023.

The review does not include the role, function or operational funding of the NZFC.

The review is led by Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage (MCH) and the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE).

The public consultation document can be accessed at Have your say | Ministry of Business, Innovation & Employment (mbie.govt.nz)

Written submissions should be sent to screenenquiries@mbie.govt.nz

Any questions about the consultation document or the policy options being considered should be directed to MBIE and MCH at screenenquiries@mbie.govt.nz.



