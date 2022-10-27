Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Zealand Wine Export Value Hits All-time High

Thursday, 27 October 2022, 12:38 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Winegrowers

The value of New Zealand wine in international markets is stronger than ever, with exports for 12 months to September at an all-time high of $2.03 billion, up 6% from the previous year. USA ($727 million) and Canada ($157 million) are at new record levels. The total value increase of 6% is due to a rise in value per litre, with volume for the 12 months to September decreasing 4% from a year ago.

The month of September 2022 has set a new export record of $287 million, this being the first time the export value has exceeded $¼ billion in any month.

“Record export value in September proves that our customers continue to appreciate the exceptional flavours, commitment to quality and sustainability of New Zealand wines, particularly in key international markets such as North America. Consumers around the world select a bottle of New Zealand wine off the shelf as they know it is a premium and unique product that they can trust,” says Philip Gregan, CEO of New Zealand Winegrowers.

The record export value emphasises the adaptability and resilience of the industry, during a year that has been full of challenges, as increasing production costs and inconsistent shipping reliability have continued to impact growers and wineries. The ongoing labour shortage and scarcity of skilled workers remains a serious concern, along with operating in a high inflation environment.

With the reopening of New Zealand’s borders and easing of COVID-19 restrictions, many in the industry are eagerly awaiting the return of international wine tourists to New Zealand’s shores.

“Cellar doors have been hit hard by the collapse in international tourist numbers over the past two years. Expectantly, with the reopening of New Zealand’s borders, we will see the return of overseas visitors, who will once more be able to enjoy all the experiences our wine regions have to offer. Alongside domestic holidaymakers, international tourists will give wine businesses the boost they need to see them through the busy summer period, and beyond.”

