Finalists Revealed For The 2022 Cooperative Business NZ Annual Awards

Thursday, 27 October 2022, 1:44 pm
NZ Cooperatives Association

Cooperative Business NZ has the honour of representing New Zealand’s member owned businesses (co-operatives and mutuals). Given they generate 18% of New Zealand’s GDP by revenue, are some of our most successful enduring businesses, provide our most fundamental products and services, and ultimately support the backbone of our economy and communities, we need to celebrate their continuing success!

The Cooperative Business NZ Annual Awards aims to do just that; highlighting the outstanding leadership and accomplishment of these member-owned businesses and their leaders. The finalists for the 2022 Annual Awards have now been revealed.

"The nominations we received this year were exceptional. They reflected the vast spread of sectors and sizes of New Zealand’s co-operatives and mutuals,” says Cooperative Business NZ CEO Roz Henry.

“With so many outstanding organisations and leaders across the sector, the judges had their work cut out for them. Thank you to all who put forward a nomination. We’re honoured to be representing so many of New Zealand’s most innovative, purpose-led and enduring businesses.”

The 2022 finalists are:

CO-OPERATIVE BUSINESS OF THE YEAR

  • EastPack
  • FMG
  • Marlborough Grape Growers Cooperative

CO-OPERATIVE LEADER OF THE YEAR

  • Nick Astwick, CEO, Southern Cross Health Society
  • Simon Burden, General Manager, BuildLink
  • Nicola Devine, General Manager, Interflora

OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION TO CO-OPERATIVES

  • Chris Black, Former CEO, FMG
  • John DeBernardo, Chair, NZPM
  • David Stock, Legal Adviser

EMERGING BUSINESS OF THE YEAR

  • NZ Cleaning Coop
  • TrueStock
  • Wealthpoint

EMERGING LEADER OF THE YEAR

  • Cole Groves, Director, MHV Water
  • Lloyd Setter, Chief Operating Officer, Rabobank
  • James Villanueva, Member Advocacy Lead, Southern Cross Health Society

The winners will be revealed at the annual awards cocktail evening hosted in Auckland’s Wynyard Quarter on Thursday 24 November.

After last year’s ceremony being forced to move online, the 2022 evening is set to see many senior leaders and directors of the co-operative business community come to Auckland to celebrate and reconnect in person.

The event is supported by Tātaki Auckland Unlimited.

Ken Pereira, Head of Auckland Convention Bureau, a division of Tātaki Auckland Unlimited, says: “Congratulations to all the finalists. We are proud to be associated with such an important event that acknowledges outstanding leadership in our sector.”

Networking drinks sponsor Centrix noted, “It’s fantastic to have the opportunity to celebrate and recognise these businesses and their leaders in person. Best of luck to all the finalists. We look forward to connecting and celebrating with you all in November.”

Congratulations to all nominees and finalists. With so many worthy participants, the Awards evening is shaping up to be a good one.

